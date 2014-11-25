The Straits Times Index (STI) ended -4.79 points lower or -0.14 per cent to 3340.53, taking the year-to-date gains to +5.55 per cent, according to the SGX. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.23 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.34 per cent.

Singapore stocks did not follow the lead of key Asian markets which all closed higher yesterday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended 0.33 per cent higher, while the Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite closed up 1.95 per cent and 1.85 per cent respectively. India’s Sensex gained 0.58 per cent and the S&P ASX put on 1.08 per cent. Evidently, barring Singapore, the major Asia Pacific stock markets were still riding the tailwinds from China’s shock rate cut announced Friday.

The most actively traded stocks on the SGX were Forterra Trust (+20.97 per cent), SingTel (-0.77 per cent), CapitaLand (+1.53 per cent), DBS (-0.45 per cent) and Suntec REIT (-0.52 per cent).

Units of Forterra Trust (SGX:LG2U) zoomed higher by almost 21 per cent, after Nam Fung International Holdings Limited revised its tender offer for Forterra’s units up to SG$2.25 per unit from the previous offer of SG$1.85 per unit, according to The Straits Times. Credit Suisse in Singapore, which advises Nan Fung, said there will be no further revisions to the offer price.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) closed at SG$3.89, down 0.77 per cent on data from the Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) which said the number of mobile phone lines dropped to 8.22 million in August, after doubling from 4 million in 2005 to 8.42 million in December last year.

Shares in Technics Oil & Gas Limited (SGX:5CQ) closed at SG$0.735, down 1.34 per cent after the company warned that it would likely report an operating loss during the fourth quarter, as well as the full year to September 30, due to impairment charges.

In economic data, the Department of Statistics said Singapore’s inflation eased further in October and came in lower than analysts’ expectations, as reported by The Straits Times. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 0.1 per cent year-on-year compared to 0.6 per cent during September, a level which was expected to hold during October. This was also the CPI’s lowest rate since December 2009.

