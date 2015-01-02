On its last day of trade in 2014, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.08 points higher or +0.15 per cent to 3,371.19, taking the year-to-date performance to +6.52 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.43 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.18 per cent. The exchange traded only 587.7 million shares at a value of SG$514 million on a holiday-shortened day. Gainers outnumbered losers by 194/131.

In the STI, the top performers for 2014 were Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) (+33.2 per cent), ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd (SGX:C52) (+29.35 per cent), Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd (SGX:Y92) (+27.78 per cent), DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) (+20.47 per cent) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (SGX:C07) (+18.5 per cent), according to The Straits Times.

The biggest STI losers were SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SGX:S59) (-15.76 per cent), SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96) (-18.64 per cent), Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) (-20.91 per cent), Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) (-26.38 per cent) and Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) (-27.76 per cent).

Analysts expect that beaten-down shares in the oil and gas sector in Singapore may be the turnaround story for 2015, according to The Business Times. Though the sector may get worse before it gets better, shares could rebound once oil prices revive in the second half of next year. "The biggest game-changer here is the US. The US is still the biggest supplier, the biggest consumer of oil. It all hinges on the US economy," said UBS Wealth Management regional chief investment officer Kelvin Tay. However, the risks should not be ignored. "If the US economy collapses next year, oil prices will come off very sharply. But indications are that (the economy) is going to be maintained," Tay said.

In another view according to TODAY, Singapore banking shares could be big beneficiaries if the US Fed hikes interest rates in 2015 because interest rates in Singapore are closely correlated to those in the US. “While the verdict is not out on the timing of rate hikes, this trend, if it happens, is positive for banks, which can price up loans faster than the rise in funding cost, pushing up the net interest margin,” said DBS Vickers analysts Janice Chua, Yeo Kee Yan, and Ling Lee Keng. The analysts also expect shares in the airline and transport sectors to do well in view of the sharp fall in oil prices.

In an attempt to boost the participation of individual investors on the exchange, the SGX will reduce the standard lot size for equity transactions to 100 shares from 1,000 shares with effect from January 19, 2015, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The step is intended to make trading more affordable for individuals.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (SGX:S24) announced that its Shanghai plant would have to be relocated, according to The Straits Times. "Recent changes in the long-term zoning, development and construction plans for the West Hongqiao area of China have resulted in the need to relocate SCC by the end of 2017," the company said in a statement.

In his traditional New Year message, Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong revealed that although Singapore’s economy grew “moderately well” at 2.8 per cent during 2014, productivity declined 0.5 per cent during the first three quarters of the year. "We must do better (in productivity growth)," he said, according to The Business Times. "Otherwise, our incomes cannot continue to rise, and will soon stagnate."

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that bank lending grew 0.6 per cent in November on a month-to-month basis, the first positive reading after two months, according to The Business Times. However, year-on-year growth slowed to just 7.5 per cent, the lowest rate since 2010. Credit to business grew 9.2 per cent year-on-year versus 11.4 per cent in October. Loans to consumers grew 0.4 per cent on the month but only 4.9 per cent year-on-year, the latter being the smallest increase since May 2007.

Keppel Shipyard announced it had been awarded a US$705 million (SG$932 million) deal by Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ:GLNG) for the conversion of an LNG carrier to a floating liquefaction facility, according to The Straits Times. This was the second such conversion contract awarded by Golar to Keppel, the first being a US$735 (SG$972 million) order issued in July this year.

