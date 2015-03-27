In Thursday’s trading the Singapore exchange shrugged off overnight losses on Wall Street and bucked the global bearish trend on equity markets, with the benchmark rising by 0.4 per cent.

The STI presented a rising trend right from the opening bell and rose to the day’s high of 3,439.15 by 3 PM. Though a correction ensued thereafter, most of the day’s gains remained intact.

Oil and gas and maritime sectors were bullish as crude oil prices jumped following Saudi Arabia’s military airstrikes on rebels in Yemen.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.57 points higher or +0.37 per cent to 3,431.59, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.97 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.27 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.81 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,502.9 million shares valued at SG$1,214.4 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 249/160.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were Catalist (+3.23 per cent), maritime (+1.85 per cent), oil and gas (+1.59 per cent) and healthcare (+1.06 per cent). Consumer services (-0.81 per cent) was the sole losing sector on the day.

Stocks

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore dismissed charges levelled by Iceberg Research that it could have averted the collapse and bankruptcy of OW Bunker, and denied any malpractices by the Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) bunkering business before its closure in 2013, according to Ship & Bunker. "Noble Resources International Pte Ltd decided not to renew their bunker supplier licence when it expired on 31 August 2013. They were thus removed from MPA's list of accredited bunker suppliers from 1 September 2013," an MPA spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

According to Reuters, Noble Resources International, a subsidiary of Noble Group, used to trade and supply shipping fuel oil in Singapore port before exiting that market in 2013. In an emailed statement to Reuters, MPA said it had received information in 2013 "relating to the conduct of Noble Resources International Pte Ltd, but did not find any malpractices by the company".

Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:600) announced it had secured a contract to build the largest water desalination plant in the Sultanate of Oman, according to Straits Times. Hyflux was awarded the Qurayyat Independent Water Project on March 25 by Oman Power and Water Procurement Company SAOC (OPWP), following the signing of the water purchase agreement between OPWP and Hyflux's subsidiary, Qurayyat Desalination SAOC. The stock gained 3.37 per cent to close at SG$0.920.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) announced an extension of its closing date for the takeover of Keppel Land, its property subsidiary, to Tuesday from yesterday, and cautioned investors that this would be its final extended deadline. By Thursday, it had already amassed a stake of 93.2 per cent in the subsidiary, up from 90.9 per cent the previous day. Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) was one of the top gainers on the STI yesterday, up 1.23 per cent to SG$9.050.

Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) jumped a huge 14.67 per cent and closed at SG$0.172. The company has secured a series of contracts worth SG$405.6 million including one of SG$333 million awarded recently for engineering, procurement, installation and construction services in India, said ReadMt.com This recent contract was the second awarded to Swiber by a national oil company in the course of a month. The company said the group order book now stands at over SG$1.8 billion, including an offshore development project in West Africa worth SG$710 million announced last December.

United Envirotech Ltd (SGX:U19) announced it had agreed on March 25 with the Luntai Industrial Park Management Committee to design, build and operate for 30 years an industrial wastewater treatment plant in Luntai County, Xinjiang, China, to be completed over two phases. The company expects that the total investment on the phase 1 construction of the plant would be about 300 million yuan (SG$66.1 million).

Singapore Airlines Ltd.(SGX:C6L) was the top loser on the STI, falling 1.833 per cent to SG$11.78 as investors worried about the impact of rising crude prices on the airline’s profitability. For the same reason, Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) declined 1.54 per cent to SG$0.320 and transportation company ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited (SGX:C52) slipped 1.01 per cent to SG$2.93.

Economic news, currency and insight

Overnight, on Wall Street, stocks traded in a volatile fashion and ended in negative territory, though well above the day’s lows, according to Reuters. Positive economic data in the shape of lower-than-expected jobless claims as well as better earnings reports helped the indices claw back losses, but nevertheless, this was the fourth straight negative session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.31 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,678.23, the S&P 500 lost 4.9 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,056.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,863.36.