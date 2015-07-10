Singapore stocks had a down day following overnight losses on Wall Street, though key regional stock indices such as Shanghai (+5.76 per cent), Nikkkei 225 (+0.60 per cent) and the Hang Seng index (+3.73 per cent) ended sharply higher. The Chinese exchanges rebounded following a slew of measures by the authorities to stem the bloodbath, including calling in the internal police to investigate short-sellers.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 17.59 points or 0.54 per cent lower to 3,267.4, taking the year-to-date performance to -2.90 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.14 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.21 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,273.1 million shares valued at SG$1,202.1 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 217/209.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were utilities (+4.07 per cent), basic materials (+0.98 per cent), CataList index (+0.84 per cent) and healthcare (+0.58 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included maritime (-1.66 per cent), telecommunications (-1.42 per cent), consumer goods (-0.94 per cent) and financials (-0.46 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SGX:T39) fell 0.49 per cent to SG$4.05. Net profit for the quarter ended May rose 9.6 per cent to SG$98.2 million, up from SG$89.6 million in the prior year period. However, group operating revenue fell 1 per cent to SG$306.8 million, led by a decline in the media business due to the muted economic environment and sluggish advertising market, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) fell 0.31 per cent to SG$3.26. The company said Thursday that its aerospace division had won new contracts worth SG$920 million during the second quarter of this year, including a more than US$100 million (SG$135 million) job that was awarded by Flybe, and an engine maintenance contract worth around US$350 million from Jet Airways, as reported by the Business Times.

Nera Telecommunications Ltd. (SGX:N01) fell 1.59 per cent to SG$0.620. The company said Thursday that a subsidiary had secured a SG$10.6 million contract for the supply of card payment terminals and software to a financial institution in Southeast Asia, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

In a last-minute move, Greece submitted new bailout reform plans to the Eurozone on Thursday in an apparent effort to avoid bankruptcy and an exit from the Eurozone, just two hours before the midnight deadline. "New Greek proposals received by Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem. Important for (creditor) institutions to consider these in their assessment," said Michel Reijns, a spokesman for the head of the Eurozone finance ministers, as quoted by Channel News Asia. 28 European leaders will consider the proposals on Sunday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble admitted Thursday that Greece needed a debt write-off to make its liabilities more manageable, but said however that such a step was not possible, according to Channel News Asia.

New measures imposed by the Chinese government to stem the massive collapse in the country’s stock markets included a ban on selling shares of a company by its major shareholders, directors and other specified persons. More serious, was a move by the securities regulator to team up with the dreaded Ministry of Public Security to investigate transactions described as “malicious” short selling of stocks and indices, according to Bloomberg.

Stocks on Wall Street appeared to follow cues from their counterparts on the Asian and European equity markets which rebounded Thursday led by a sharp rebound on the Chinese stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 33.20 points (0.19 per cent) to 17,548.62. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 4.63 points (0.23 per cent) to 2,051.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 12.64 points (0.26 per cent) at 4,922.40.