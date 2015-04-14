Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index closed at its highest level in over seven years. This column has been pointing out that the breadth of the overall market had been rising in previous sessions, pointing to increased retail investor participation.

According to Business Times, it is possible that investors are again indulging in momentum trading in penny stocks, quoting knowledgeable dealers.

It’s worth noting that investors have been cold shouldering penny stocks following the market downturn in 2013. However, better regulatory supervision may have boosted their confidence, hence their return to trading penny stocks.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.01 points or 0.35 per cent higher to 3,484.39, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.54 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.32 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.24 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 3,378.9 million shares valued at $1,301.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 307/189.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+3.11 per cent), oil and gas (+2.43 per cent), maritime (+2.07 per cent), CataList (+2.03 per cent), basic materials (+1.72 per cent), fledgeling (+1.14 per cent) and China top index (+1.11 per cent). The top losing sectors were technology (-1.40 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.51 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.45 per cent).

Noble Group

Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has come down heavily on the composition of Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21)’s audit committee, after shadowy firm Iceberg Research alleged that the company followed aggressive accounting practices.

“In light of the allegations made by Iceberg, it is imperative that the company’s audit committee be comprised entirely of non-executive directors, chaired by a director who is not overcommitted so as to help restore investor confidence in the company’s auditing and financial reporting practices,” ISS said, according to TODAY, which quoted Reuters.

Shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) plunged 1.69 per cent yesterday to $0.875.

Stocks

Managers of SPH REIT (SGX:SK6U) announced that income available for distribution per unit holders during the second quarter of 2015 was $36.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 4 per cent, according to AsiaOne. Distribution per unit for the quarter is 1.40 cents, up 0.7 per cent against last year, to be paid to unit holders on 15 May 2015. Ms Susan Leng, CEO of SPH REIT Management, said: "SPH REIT has delivered another quarter of healthy operating and financial performance."

Commencing April 14, Singapore Post will have on tap a wider range of insurance policies at its post offices now that it is partnering with insurance provider Axa for carrying the latter’s general insurance solutions. The move is part of the overall strategy of Singapore Post to restructure its post offices and provide a more digital and seamless retail experience to its customers, according to Channel News Asia. "We've been transforming into eCommerce, transforming our postal services, with new sorting machines, new three-wheelers, and new uniforms. We've also introduced pop stations. So in a lot of areas we're trying to really reinvent ourselves," said Singapore Post CEO Wolfgang Baier. "…And we have over 200 services in the post office and people can not only come in to post their parcels and letters, pay bills and collect their passport. Now they will have a full range of insurance services which go from life into general insuranceand many more."

M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) was up 1.03 per cent to $3.93. The Singapore-based telecom provider said first quarter net profit for the three months ended March 31 was $45.7 million, up from $42.8 million in the prior year period. Operating revenue jumped 22.8 per cent to $294.8 million, according to TODAY. It disclosed that its overall market share fell to 22.8 per cent from 25 per cent as customer numbers declined in both the prepaid and postpaid segments while rivals showed better growth. “Based on the current economic outlook and barring unforeseen circumstances, we estimate moderate growth in net profit after tax for the year 2015,” M1 said.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:LH4U) said first-quarter earnings grew 23.1 per cent from the prior year period to $4.3 million while revenue was down 1.1 per cent in $16.6 million, according to Straits Times.

Lian Beng Group Ltd (SGX:L03) said its net profit for the third quarter ended February declined 45.4 per cent to $18.4 million as revenue fell 17.3 per cent to $202.3 million. “Our newer businesses such as overseas property development and the asphalt premix plant will contribute positively to our growth when they enter into their mature stages," said Ong Pang Aik, Lian Beng's executive chairman.

The Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) announced yesterday that real estate management firm LHN Ltd (SGX:41O) had been listed on the CataList board. The company counts space optimisation, facilities management and logistics services as its three main business segments, according to Straits Times. At one time, the stock was up as much as 13 per cent to $0.26 compared to the IPO price of $0.23.

Soilbuild Business Space REIT (SGX:SV3U) said Monday that distributable income for the first quarter jumped 5.7 per cent year-on-year to $13.3 million, while distribution per unit rose 4.5 per cent to 1.633 cents, according to Straits Times. The manager of Soilbuild Reit, SB Reit Management, said this was "a result of a stable performance from the existing portfolio as well as the benefit from the three acquisitions that were completed in the 2014 financial year".

Economic news, currency and insight

Singapore’s Manpower Ministry announced yesterday that the National Wages Council for 2015/2016 will meet during this month, and the next, to formulate its annual wage and wage related guidelines, according to TODAY. The council will be chaired by Mr Peter Seah, chairman of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) and DBS Bank.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam moved the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Amendment) Bill for first reading in Parliament, according to Channel News Asia. The Bill further strengthens the measures to be taken to counter money laundering and terrorism financing in Singapore. It specifies the compliance points for customer due diligence, MAS’ power to conduct inspections, and collaboration with foreign AML/CFT supervisors subject to strong safeguards.

According to DBS Group Research, the Singapore equity market should be able weather a rising interest rate regime. As quoted by AsiaOne, the DBS report said: “While interest rate hike uncertainties and the weak Singdollar can lead to periods of weakness through the course of the year, the Singapore equity market should be underpinned by its reasonable market valuation and stabilizing earnings revision trend. The Singapore market is inexpensive taking into account a stabilizing earnings revision trend and the expected growth in earnings of STI companies.”

Unexpectedly poor data on China’s March trade has triggered hopes for a massive stimulus package from the Chinese government, pushing Chinese stocks to their highest level since March 2008, according to Straits Times. Almost all B shares traded on mainland exchanges gained by the 10 per cent daily limit yesterday, the paper said.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry is scheduled to release advance estimates of first-quarter economic growth tomorrow, according to Straits Times. Economists are of the view that economic growth would likely be muted during that period on the back of lacklustre domestic and export demand causing lower than expected factory output.

On Wall Street, investors fretted about the likely impact of a strong dollar and low oil prices on the earnings of US corporations and sold off stocks yesterday. "Most people are thinking earnings are going to be weak due the strong dollar, lower oil prices and sluggish consumer spending due to the winter weather. But we'll see," said John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in Boston, as quoted by Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to 17,977.04; the S&P 500 dropped 9.63 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,092.43, and the Nasdaq Composite eased 7.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,988.25.