singapores sti resumes its downtrend after yesterdays minor gain 954692015

The sharp fall in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was a highlight of the day’s trading


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 4, 2015 10:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks had a down day Thursday, led by losses in China-oriented sectors, real estate and financials. The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) suffered a massive decline of 11.86 per cent, triggering an inquiry from the Singapore Exchange and the issue of a “trade with caution” notice on the stock, the top loser on the Straits Times Index yesterday.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 34.48 points or 1.05 per cent lower at 3,249.52, taking the year-to-date performance to -3.44 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.37 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,126.4 million shares valued at SG$1,149.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 283/152.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials (+0.96 per cent), China (+0.50 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.11 per cent) and China top index (+0.10 per cent). Losing sectors included telecommunications (-3.44 per cent), technology (-1.94 per cent), consumer services (-1.18 per cent) and healthcare (-1.16 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was the top loser on the Straits Times Index after its shares plunged nearly 12 per cent to SG$0.520, a seven-year low. According to analysts, the company, which is Asia’s largest commodity trader, has been hit by weakening demand for, and prices of, raw materials and commodities. The stock has continued its downtrend despite share buybacks by the company worth SG$131 million. A Bloomberg report yesterday observed that the company spent more on its own shares than it has on all but one of its investments in the past four years. Noble paid US$140 million for a Jamaican alumina plant in 2014.

The sharp fall in the Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) stock yesterday sparked an inquiry from the Singapore Exchange seeking an explanation for the decline. “The Company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the trading,” Noble responded. The Singapore Exchange advised investors to trade the company’s shares with caution.

Global Premium Hotels Ltd (SGX:P9J) said net profit during the second quarter ended June 30 slid 17 per cent to SG$3.16 billion, down from SG$3.81 million in the prior year period. However, revenues were higher by 3.2 per cent at SG$15 million, said the company which owns and operates the second-largest budget hotel chain in Singapore, as reported by TODAY. According to the company, net profit was lower due to higher staff costs, interest expenses and lower hotel occupancy rates due to declining international tourist arrivals in Singapore.

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) said net profit during the second quarter ended June 30 shot up 91 per cent to SG$22.3 million, led by higher revenue collection from the properties under construction and rental income from investment properties, according to the Straits Times. Revenue zoomed 138 per cent to SG$194.1 million following sales of units at Seletar Park Residence, Sennett Residence in Potong Pasir and Cluny Park Residence in Bukit Timah.

Ng Yat Chung, the President and group Chief Executive of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) said yesterday that the possibility of a sale of the shipping firm could not be ruled out. “Hypothetically, if we receive a good price, of course, we will consider selling – in the same way we had a fair (offer) for APL Logistics and we decided to sell it in the best interest of shareholders," he said during a telephonic results briefing, as quoted by the Straits Times. For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of US$890 million compared to a loss of US$53.7 million in the prior year period, though revenue dropped 22 per cent to US$1.32 billion.

Economic news

According to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday, the unemployment rate in Singapore rose to 2 per cent in the June quarter, up from 1.8 per cent in March, on the back of “softer economic conditions,” Channel News Asia reported. The number of jobs added during the quarter was 15,700, compared to a loss of 6,100 jobs in the previous quarter, led by improved hiring in the construction and services industries. According to analysts, graduates typically enter the workforce in the second-quarter, leading to a larger pool of people looking for jobs.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended flat after data showed the US economy had not fully recovered from the weak economic growth seen in the first quarter of this year. The Commerce Department said that US economic output in the second quarter grew at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent, missing expectations of 2.7 per cent. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 5 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, to 17,746, the S&P 500 ended steady at 2,109, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5,129.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.