Singapore stocks had a down day Thursday, led by losses in China-oriented sectors, real estate and financials. The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) suffered a massive decline of 11.86 per cent, triggering an inquiry from the Singapore Exchange and the issue of a “trade with caution” notice on the stock, the top loser on the Straits Times Index yesterday.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 34.48 points or 1.05 per cent lower at 3,249.52, taking the year-to-date performance to -3.44 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.37 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,126.4 million shares valued at SG$1,149.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 283/152.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials (+0.96 per cent), China (+0.50 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.11 per cent) and China top index (+0.10 per cent). Losing sectors included telecommunications (-3.44 per cent), technology (-1.94 per cent), consumer services (-1.18 per cent) and healthcare (-1.16 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was the top loser on the Straits Times Index after its shares plunged nearly 12 per cent to SG$0.520, a seven-year low. According to analysts, the company, which is Asia’s largest commodity trader, has been hit by weakening demand for, and prices of, raw materials and commodities. The stock has continued its downtrend despite share buybacks by the company worth SG$131 million. A Bloomberg report yesterday observed that the company spent more on its own shares than it has on all but one of its investments in the past four years. Noble paid US$140 million for a Jamaican alumina plant in 2014.

The sharp fall in the Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) stock yesterday sparked an inquiry from the Singapore Exchange seeking an explanation for the decline. “The Company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the trading,” Noble responded. The Singapore Exchange advised investors to trade the company’s shares with caution.

Global Premium Hotels Ltd (SGX:P9J) said net profit during the second quarter ended June 30 slid 17 per cent to SG$3.16 billion, down from SG$3.81 million in the prior year period. However, revenues were higher by 3.2 per cent at SG$15 million, said the company which owns and operates the second-largest budget hotel chain in Singapore, as reported by TODAY. According to the company, net profit was lower due to higher staff costs, interest expenses and lower hotel occupancy rates due to declining international tourist arrivals in Singapore.

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) said net profit during the second quarter ended June 30 shot up 91 per cent to SG$22.3 million, led by higher revenue collection from the properties under construction and rental income from investment properties, according to the Straits Times. Revenue zoomed 138 per cent to SG$194.1 million following sales of units at Seletar Park Residence, Sennett Residence in Potong Pasir and Cluny Park Residence in Bukit Timah.

Ng Yat Chung, the President and group Chief Executive of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) said yesterday that the possibility of a sale of the shipping firm could not be ruled out. “Hypothetically, if we receive a good price, of course, we will consider selling – in the same way we had a fair (offer) for APL Logistics and we decided to sell it in the best interest of shareholders," he said during a telephonic results briefing, as quoted by the Straits Times. For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of US$890 million compared to a loss of US$53.7 million in the prior year period, though revenue dropped 22 per cent to US$1.32 billion.

Economic news

According to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday, the unemployment rate in Singapore rose to 2 per cent in the June quarter, up from 1.8 per cent in March, on the back of “softer economic conditions,” Channel News Asia reported. The number of jobs added during the quarter was 15,700, compared to a loss of 6,100 jobs in the previous quarter, led by improved hiring in the construction and services industries. According to analysts, graduates typically enter the workforce in the second-quarter, leading to a larger pool of people looking for jobs.

On Wall Street, US stocks ended flat after data showed the US economy had not fully recovered from the weak economic growth seen in the first quarter of this year. The Commerce Department said that US economic output in the second quarter grew at an annual rate of 2.3 per cent, missing expectations of 2.7 per cent. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 5 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, to 17,746, the S&P 500 ended steady at 2,109, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5,129.