singapores sti reclaims the 3300 line as regional bourses hold steady 720222015

The Noble Group controversy flares again across the media


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2015 10:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended nearly 1 per cent higher Wednesday as investors, encouraged by overnight gains on Wall Street, bet that stock markets would revert to ‘business as usual’ despite the US Fed’s semantics on its ultimate interest rate lift-off.

In another sign that the ‘done-to-death’ Greek default drama was perhaps already baked into prices, investors moved on despite the stalemate between Greece and its creditors.

In an encouraging technical development, Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index closed convincingly above the psychologically significant 3,300 line, supported by rising volume and improved overall market breadth.

The Noble Group accounting controversy was again front and centre, as a war of words played out in the media between its chief executive and a former Temasek executive.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 27.82 points or 0.84 per cent higher to 3,325.91, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.17 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.55 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.76 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,383.1 million shares valued at SG$1,266.4 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 287/137.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included healthcare (+1.83 per cent), industrials (+1.16 per cent), telecommunications (+0.99 per cent), technology (+0.91 per cent) and China (+0.91 per cent). The only two losing sectors were utilities (-0.46 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.23 per cent).

Stocks

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5), through its hospitality arm, has acquired British boutique hotel operator MHDV Holdings for £363.4 million (SG$760 million), according to TODAY. MHDV owns upscale and boutique lifestyle brands Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, and operates 29 hotels and more than 2,000 keys across 25 cities in the United Kingdom. The acquisition expands Frasers’ global reach to 129 properties spread over 77 cities.

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was again in the media focus yesterday when a battle of words erupted between Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza and Michael Dee, an investment banker and a former senior managing director of Temasek Holdings.

Mr Alireza responded to Mr Dee’s open memo last month which suggested that Noble founder Richard Elman resign, and that the company’s employees should hold management answerable for its actions. Mr Alireza wrote an open letter to Mr Dee which was filed with the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) Wednesday. In the letter he accused Mr Alireza of “taking the inaccurate and misleading accusations of an anonymous blogger at face value without researching those accusations yourself," according to Straits Times.

In an emailed response the same day, Mr Dee challenged noble to come clean on its Yancoal valuations, asked the company to withdraw its lawsuit against former employee and alleged Iceberg blogger Mr Arnaud Vagner,  and reiterated that Noble chairman Richard Elman should step down.

Economic news

Data released by International Enterprise Singapore showed that Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports declined 0.2 per cent in May compared to the prior year period, due chiefly to a fall in exports of electronic products which exceeded the increase in non-electronic exports, according to TODAY. The data fell far short of analysts’ expectations of a 3.1 per cent increase in non-oil domestic exports during May.

A quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that private-sector economists have turned down their full year growth forecasts for the economy in the light of its disappointing manufacturing performance. The economists expect that Singapore’s economy will expand 2.7 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 2.8 per cent, and manufacturing output to grow just 0.5 per cent, down significantly from the previous estimate of 1.8 per cent.

The US economy is growing moderately after the winter setback and may be strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, though employment in the economy needed to improve, US Federal Reserve officials said, according to Reuters. Economists expect the possibility of one, even two, rate hikes before the end of 2015.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,935.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,100.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,064.88.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.