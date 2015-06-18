Singapore stocks ended nearly 1 per cent higher Wednesday as investors, encouraged by overnight gains on Wall Street, bet that stock markets would revert to ‘business as usual’ despite the US Fed’s semantics on its ultimate interest rate lift-off.

In another sign that the ‘done-to-death’ Greek default drama was perhaps already baked into prices, investors moved on despite the stalemate between Greece and its creditors.

In an encouraging technical development, Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index closed convincingly above the psychologically significant 3,300 line, supported by rising volume and improved overall market breadth.

The Noble Group accounting controversy was again front and centre, as a war of words played out in the media between its chief executive and a former Temasek executive.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 27.82 points or 0.84 per cent higher to 3,325.91, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.17 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.55 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.76 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,383.1 million shares valued at SG$1,266.4 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 287/137.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included healthcare (+1.83 per cent), industrials (+1.16 per cent), telecommunications (+0.99 per cent), technology (+0.91 per cent) and China (+0.91 per cent). The only two losing sectors were utilities (-0.46 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.23 per cent).

Stocks

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5), through its hospitality arm, has acquired British boutique hotel operator MHDV Holdings for £363.4 million (SG$760 million), according to TODAY. MHDV owns upscale and boutique lifestyle brands Malmaison and Hotel du Vin, and operates 29 hotels and more than 2,000 keys across 25 cities in the United Kingdom. The acquisition expands Frasers’ global reach to 129 properties spread over 77 cities.

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was again in the media focus yesterday when a battle of words erupted between Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza and Michael Dee, an investment banker and a former senior managing director of Temasek Holdings.

Mr Alireza responded to Mr Dee’s open memo last month which suggested that Noble founder Richard Elman resign, and that the company’s employees should hold management answerable for its actions. Mr Alireza wrote an open letter to Mr Dee which was filed with the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) Wednesday. In the letter he accused Mr Alireza of “taking the inaccurate and misleading accusations of an anonymous blogger at face value without researching those accusations yourself," according to Straits Times.

In an emailed response the same day, Mr Dee challenged noble to come clean on its Yancoal valuations, asked the company to withdraw its lawsuit against former employee and alleged Iceberg blogger Mr Arnaud Vagner, and reiterated that Noble chairman Richard Elman should step down.

Economic news

Data released by International Enterprise Singapore showed that Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports declined 0.2 per cent in May compared to the prior year period, due chiefly to a fall in exports of electronic products which exceeded the increase in non-electronic exports, according to TODAY. The data fell far short of analysts’ expectations of a 3.1 per cent increase in non-oil domestic exports during May.

A quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that private-sector economists have turned down their full year growth forecasts for the economy in the light of its disappointing manufacturing performance. The economists expect that Singapore’s economy will expand 2.7 per cent this year, down from a previous estimate of 2.8 per cent, and manufacturing output to grow just 0.5 per cent, down significantly from the previous estimate of 1.8 per cent.

The US economy is growing moderately after the winter setback and may be strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, though employment in the economy needed to improve, US Federal Reserve officials said, according to Reuters. Economists expect the possibility of one, even two, rate hikes before the end of 2015.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,935.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,100.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,064.88.