singapores sti nearly unchanged heading into a holiday weekend 1004932015

PwC gives a tick to Noble on its valuation practices on derivative contracts


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors and market participants kept a low profile on the week’s last day of trading on Thursday in view of the long four-day weekend, and the release of the US jobs report at a time when the SGX would be closed. Reflecting the caution, the Straits Times Index ended the day almost unchanged.

Meanwhile, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was cleared by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers regarding its valuation of derivative contracts. PwC said Noble complied with international requirements and standard industry practices in this regard.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended a holiday-shortened week up by 2.19 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 3,193.58, taking the year-to-date performance to -5.10 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.09 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.18 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,468.5 million shares valued at SG$1,004 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 261/193.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included healthcare (+0.90 per cent), utilities (+0.90 per cent), consumer goods (+0.89 per cent), industrials (+0.54 per cent) and consumer services (+0.39 per cent). Losing sectors included maritime (-1.21 per cent), oil and gas (-1.11 per cent), basic materials (-0.70 per cent), China (-0.47 per cent), CataList index (-0.43 per cent) and China top index (-0.24 per cent).

Stocks

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) procedures for mark to market valuation for its long-term commodity derivative contracts comply with relevant accounting rules and industry practices, said the Business Times.

The company said net profit during the second quarter fell 4.5 per cent to US$60 million (SG$83 million) from US$66 million in the prior year period. Revenue fell 22 per cent to US$18.4 billion. The company attributed the decline in profit to “challenging business conditions,” and embarked on cost reduction measures to potentially yield US$70 million in annual cost savings. The company also announced on Thursday that it had fully redeemed US$735 million worth of bonds, its action demonstrating that it had no liquidity problems.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) said yesterday that it planned to sell five wholly owned properties in Japan to GLP J-REIT for JPY38.1 billion (SG$0.42 billion) which is in line with the properties’ fair market value as of 30 June 2015. The properties comprise a total gross floor area of 203,000 square metres. “Following this transaction, GLP’s fund management platform will grow to US$27.4 billion,” the company said in a statement.

Economic news

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that the US Fed could raise short-term interest rates as soon as September because the economy was “approaching an acceptable normal,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks closed higher on M&A news such as Berkshire Hathaway’s US$32 billion acquisition of Precision CastParts, and a rebound in oil prices. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 242 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 17,615. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2 per cent to 5102, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3 per cent to 2104.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.