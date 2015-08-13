Panic conditions prevailed on the Singapore bourse Wednesday as stocks collapsed under the impact of the surprise second devaluation of the Chinese yuan currency. The benchmark Straits Times Index slumped nearly 3%, taking its year-to-date performance to a negative 9%. It was the biggest single day decline in the STI in four years and was accompanied by losses across the broad market with losing stocks outnumbering gainers by a whopping 432:96 ratio.

The top loser was Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) which plunged 11.40% to $0.505. The big banks were also responsible for the decimation of the STI, falling between 4 and 6%.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 91.57 points or 2.9% lower at 3,061.49, taking the year-to-date performance to -9.02%.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.58%, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 2.18%.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,756.6 million shares valued at $2,153.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 432/96.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top losers included technology (-4.16%), financials (-3.51%), basic materials (-2.61%), oil and gas (-2.46%), utilities (-2.45%), telecommunications (-2.44%) and healthcare (-2.02%). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

According to Bloomberg, Singapore’s three largest banks were particularly hard hit in Wednesday’s sell off because of their exposure to China. DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) plunged 5.52% to $18.64, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) fell 5.75% to $9.50 and United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) slipped 4.22% to $19.98.

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) plunged 8.26% to $1.00. The company, which provides infrastructure related engineering services and geospatial technology, said its net profit for the first quarter ended June slumped 61% to $6.3 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period, while revenue fell 8% to $116.7 million from $126.5 million.

Bus and train operator SBS Transit Ltd. (SGX:S61) announced Wednesday that net profit for the second quarter ended June increased 22.8% to $6.09 million compared to the prior year period, while revenue in the bus segment jumped 8.8% to $202.6 million and the rail segment rose 7% to $52.3 million, according to Channel News Asia.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) came under fresh fire from Iceberg Research and former investment banker Michael Dee. The stock plunged over 11% to $0.505 despite the announcement of a buyback of 12.3 million shares by the company.

Economic news

On Wednesday the Singapore dollar plunged to a fresh five-year low of $1.415 against the US dollar following the back-to-back devaluations of the yuan by the People’s Bank of China. However, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the Singapore dollar has remained within its policy band despite the market volatility. MAS also warned that it stood ready to curb excessive volatility in the local currency, and confirmed that monetary policy stance, as disclosed in April, “remains appropriate” given the overall macroeconomic conditions, according to Channel News Asia.

Economists have warned that Singapore companies exporting to China, particularly the semiconductor sector, were vulnerable following the depreciation of the yuan against the Singapore dollar. The currency volatility could also make tourism more expensive for Chinese travellers, which are a huge component of Singapore’s international visitors.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks recouped most of their early losses following China’s successive devaluations of its currency. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat at 17,402 after plunging 277 points, or 1.6 per cent, earlier in the session. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 per cent.