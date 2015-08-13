singapores sti loses the most in a single day in nearly four years 1019462015

The Singapore dollar plunges to a fresh five-year low against the US dollar on second yuan devaluation


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 10:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Panic conditions prevailed on the Singapore bourse Wednesday as stocks collapsed under the impact of the surprise second devaluation of the Chinese yuan currency. The benchmark Straits Times Index slumped nearly 3%, taking its year-to-date performance to a negative 9%. It was the biggest single day decline in the STI in four years and was accompanied by losses across the broad market with losing stocks outnumbering gainers by a whopping 432:96 ratio.

The top loser was Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) which plunged 11.40% to $0.505. The big banks were also responsible for the decimation of the STI, falling between 4 and 6%.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 91.57 points or 2.9% lower at 3,061.49, taking the year-to-date performance to -9.02%.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.58%, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 2.18%.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,756.6 million shares valued at $2,153.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 432/96.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top losers included technology (-4.16%), financials (-3.51%), basic materials (-2.61%), oil and gas (-2.46%), utilities (-2.45%), telecommunications (-2.44%) and healthcare (-2.02%). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

According to Bloomberg, Singapore’s three largest banks were particularly hard hit in Wednesday’s sell off because of their exposure to China. DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) plunged 5.52% to $18.64, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) fell 5.75% to $9.50 and United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) slipped 4.22% to $19.98.

Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) plunged 8.26% to $1.00. The company, which provides infrastructure related engineering services and geospatial technology, said its net profit for the first quarter ended June slumped 61% to $6.3 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period, while revenue fell 8% to $116.7 million from $126.5 million.

Bus and train operator SBS Transit Ltd. (SGX:S61) announced Wednesday that net profit for the second quarter ended June increased 22.8% to $6.09 million compared to the prior year period, while revenue in the bus segment jumped 8.8% to $202.6 million and the rail segment rose 7% to $52.3 million, according to Channel News Asia.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) came under fresh fire from Iceberg Research and former investment banker Michael Dee. The stock plunged over 11% to $0.505 despite the announcement of a buyback of 12.3 million shares by the company.

Economic news

On Wednesday the Singapore dollar plunged to a fresh five-year low of $1.415 against the US dollar following the back-to-back devaluations of the yuan by the People’s Bank of China. However, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the Singapore dollar has remained within its policy band despite the market volatility. MAS also warned that it stood ready to curb excessive volatility in the local currency, and confirmed that monetary policy stance, as disclosed in April, “remains appropriate” given the overall macroeconomic conditions, according to Channel News Asia.

Economists have warned that Singapore companies exporting to China, particularly the semiconductor sector, were vulnerable following the depreciation of the yuan against the Singapore dollar. The currency volatility could also make tourism more expensive for Chinese travellers, which are a huge component of Singapore’s international visitors.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks recouped most of their early losses following China’s successive devaluations of its currency. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat at 17,402 after plunging 277 points, or 1.6 per cent, earlier in the session. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.