singapores sti is down following regional bearishness 725012015

The Noble Group continues buyback binge with a fourth tranche


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 19, 2015 11:10 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks on Thursday caught a chill from the goings-on on the Shanghai stock exchange, where the benchmark Shanghai Composite caved in by 3.67 per cent under the weight of a flood of IPOs. Singapore’s FTSE ST China sector was the top loser, falling 1.74 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed 0.22 per cent lower.

However, trading on the Singapore Exchange was marked by low volume and negative breadth.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 25.49 points or 0.77 per cent lower to 3,300.42, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.92 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.01 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,111.8 million shares valued at SG$866.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 241/180.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included technology (+1.81 per cent), healthcare (+0.71 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+0.20 per cent). The top losing sectors were China (-1.74 per cent), basic materials (-1.68 per cent), industrials (-1.24 per cent) and real estate holding and development (-1.23 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said the airline was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to develop an aircraft that would fly non-stop between Singapore and the United States profitably, according to Straits Times.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) said in a filing Thursday morning that in its fourth buyback tranche since June 10, it had bought back 39.74 million shares for SG$28.43 million at SG$0.7138 per share. Cumulatively, it now holds 102.71 million, or 1.52 per cent of its equity, in its own shares, according to Straits Times. The company is embroiled in a controversy regarding its accounting practices.

First Sponsor Group Ltd (SGX:ADN) announced Thursday that it had completed the acquisition of two Amsterdam hotels, a Holiday Inn and a Holiday Inn Express, for 54.6 million euros (SG$82.9 million). The properties include 509 car parking lots, according to the Business Times.

Sunmoon Food Co Ltd (SGX:AAJ) has agreed to acquire a 51 per cent holding in Harvest Season Singapore for approximately SG$3.11 million, to be paid through the issue of 60 million shares of Sunmoon to vendor Fresh Fresh, according to Business Times. The acquisition will allow the company to expand into the fruit selling business in China.

Ley Choon Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:Q0X), a provider of underground utilities, construction and roadworks, has won a SG$24.8 million contract from Changi Airport Group to resurface Changi Airport’s taxiways.

KrisEnergy Holdings Ltd (SGX:SK3) announced Thursday that it had commenced oil production from its Nong Yao field in Thailand. The facilities in Nong Yao have a production capacity of up to 15,000 barrels of oil per day and processing capacity of 30,000 barrels of fluids per day, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180.1 points, or 1 percent, to 18,115.84 the S&P 500 gained 20.8 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,121.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 68.07 points, or 1.34 percent, to 5,132.95 to hit a closing record.

Economic Calendar

