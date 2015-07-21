singapores sti index scores its fifth straight winning session 874282015

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 21, 2015 10:09 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Singapore’s Straits Times Index clocked its fifth consecutive winning session to claw back into positive territory for the year to date. Monday’s session was notable for the high-volume in terms of the number of shares traded as well as the solid positive market breadth. Gains were broad-based across the market given that both mid cap and small cap indices also ended higher. Only one FTSE ST sector, oil and gas, ended in the red.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 20.03 points or 0.6 per cent higher to 3,373.48, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.25 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.27 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.94 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,892.3 million shares valued at SG$1,083.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 286/172.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included CataList index (+1.95 per cent), consumer services (+1.46 per cent), fledgling (+1.33 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.97 per cent), maritime (+0.66 per cent) and China (+0.66 per cent). Oil and gas (-0.20 per cent) was the only sector to close in the red on Monday.

Stocks

M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) fell 0.92 per cent to SG$3.23. Net profit for the three months ended in June was up 1 per cent compared to the prior year period to SG$44.3 million, while operating revenue rose 15.5 per cent to SG$277 million led by higher handset sales.

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) soared 7.43 per cent to SG$0.940. Referring to media reports that said the company had been put up for sale by majority owner Temasek Holdings, Neptune Orient clarified that no such decision had been made, and that there was “no assurance” that such transaction could indeed take place. "The company has a duty to consider its options to maximize shareholder value as part of its conduct of normal business," it said, as quoted by Channel News Asia. "The company is focused on returning its core liner business to sustainable growth and profitability."

Keppel REIT (SGX:K71U) saw a 9.5 per cent year-on-year drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.72 Singapore cents in the second quarter ended June 30, 2015, according to the Business Times.

Cache Logistics Trust (SGX:K2LU) was up 0.43 per cent to SG$1.16. The trust reported a 0.3 per cent dip in distribution per unit to 2.14 Singapore cents during its second quarter ended June 30, 2015, as reported by the Business Times.

Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) surged 15.38 per cent to SG$0.060. Investors scooped up shares of the company on news that it had secured several charter contract extensions for its boats deployed in the Middle East aggregating US$458 million (SG$628 million), though it had to accept somewhat lower charter rates as reported by the Business Times.

Economic news

Emergency bridge funding of €7.16 billion (SG$10.63 billion) from the EU enabled Greece to complete arrear payments due to the European Central bank and the IMF. As a result, Greece is no longer in default status with the IMF.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there was a better than 50 per cent chance that the US Fed would raise interest rates in September. Bullard, a policy hawk who has opposed near-zero interest levels, was speaking to the Fox Business network on Monday.

Gold fell to its lowest levels in over five years on Monday on news of heavy selling in China, and market shock at the smaller than expected size of the gold reserves declared by China after a gap of six years.

On Wall Street on Monday, the major stock indices closed more or less unchanged as better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment, but a continuing downturn in the commodity space offset those gains, reported Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,099.81, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,128.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,218.86.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.