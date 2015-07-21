Singapore’s Straits Times Index clocked its fifth consecutive winning session to claw back into positive territory for the year to date. Monday’s session was notable for the high-volume in terms of the number of shares traded as well as the solid positive market breadth. Gains were broad-based across the market given that both mid cap and small cap indices also ended higher. Only one FTSE ST sector, oil and gas, ended in the red.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 20.03 points or 0.6 per cent higher to 3,373.48, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.25 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.27 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.94 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,892.3 million shares valued at SG$1,083.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 286/172.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included CataList index (+1.95 per cent), consumer services (+1.46 per cent), fledgling (+1.33 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.97 per cent), maritime (+0.66 per cent) and China (+0.66 per cent). Oil and gas (-0.20 per cent) was the only sector to close in the red on Monday.

Stocks

M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) fell 0.92 per cent to SG$3.23. Net profit for the three months ended in June was up 1 per cent compared to the prior year period to SG$44.3 million, while operating revenue rose 15.5 per cent to SG$277 million led by higher handset sales.

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) soared 7.43 per cent to SG$0.940. Referring to media reports that said the company had been put up for sale by majority owner Temasek Holdings, Neptune Orient clarified that no such decision had been made, and that there was “no assurance” that such transaction could indeed take place. "The company has a duty to consider its options to maximize shareholder value as part of its conduct of normal business," it said, as quoted by Channel News Asia. "The company is focused on returning its core liner business to sustainable growth and profitability."

Keppel REIT (SGX:K71U) saw a 9.5 per cent year-on-year drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.72 Singapore cents in the second quarter ended June 30, 2015, according to the Business Times.

Cache Logistics Trust (SGX:K2LU) was up 0.43 per cent to SG$1.16. The trust reported a 0.3 per cent dip in distribution per unit to 2.14 Singapore cents during its second quarter ended June 30, 2015, as reported by the Business Times.

Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) surged 15.38 per cent to SG$0.060. Investors scooped up shares of the company on news that it had secured several charter contract extensions for its boats deployed in the Middle East aggregating US$458 million (SG$628 million), though it had to accept somewhat lower charter rates as reported by the Business Times.

Economic news

Emergency bridge funding of €7.16 billion (SG$10.63 billion) from the EU enabled Greece to complete arrear payments due to the European Central bank and the IMF. As a result, Greece is no longer in default status with the IMF.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there was a better than 50 per cent chance that the US Fed would raise interest rates in September. Bullard, a policy hawk who has opposed near-zero interest levels, was speaking to the Fox Business network on Monday.

Gold fell to its lowest levels in over five years on Monday on news of heavy selling in China, and market shock at the smaller than expected size of the gold reserves declared by China after a gap of six years.

On Wall Street on Monday, the major stock indices closed more or less unchanged as better-than-expected corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment, but a continuing downturn in the commodity space offset those gains, reported Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,099.81, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,128.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,218.86.