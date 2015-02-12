Singapore stocks were little moved Wednesday as investors abstained from trading aggressively given the onset of the earnings reporting season, erratic Wall Street performance and the steadily rising rhetoric from opposing parties in the Greek debt crisis.

However, the larger companies, such as ComfortDelGro Corporation, Singtel and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported steady to good quarterly results.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.33 points higher or +0.30 per cent to 3,444.57, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.36 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.13 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.46 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,091.5 million shares valued SG$974.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 247/184.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were real estate holding and development (+1.17 per cent) basic materials (+1.10 per cent) and healthcare (+0.83 per cent). The biggest losers were Catalist (-0.81 per cent), consumer goods (-0.62 per cent) and technology (-0.60 per cent).

Stocks

The Singapore Exchange has added responsibility for its China business to Lawrence Wong, its head of listings, and proposes to open an office in Shanghai, signalling the increasing importance to the bourse of the Chinese mainland, according to the Financial Times. “The continual expansion of our on-the-ground presence in China will enable us to better capitalise on long-term growth opportunities whether for fundraising, indices or commodities,” said Magnus Böcker, SGX chief executive. As the head of SGX’s China business, Mr Wong will relocate to China, but will continue to head its listings business.

Land transport company ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd (SGX:C52) jumped 1.62 per cent to SG$3.14 after the company reported that its revenue surpassed SG$4 billion for the first time ever and surging 8.1 per cent to SG$4.05 billion. Operating profit for the 2014 financial year rose 3.7 per cent to SG$442.1 million according to AsiaOne. Net profit totalled SG$283.5 billion, up 7.7 per cent from SG$263.2 million a year ago.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) said fourth-quarter profit jumped 11 per cent to SG$791 million compared to the year prior due to strong growth in loans and fee income. The result, however, missed analyst estimates of SG$862 million on account of higher costs relating to its newly acquired Hong Kong unit, lower trading income and a doubled provision for bad debts, according to the Straits Times.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:Z74) reported an 11 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit to SG$970 million on account of stronger operational performance in Singapore, as well as better contributions from regional associated companies. It comfortably beat analysts’ forecast of net profit of SG$917 million, as reported by Business Times.

Sembcorp Utilities, a subsidiary of SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96), will purchase a controlling stake in Green Infra, a renewable energy developer in India having an operational portfolio of 516 MW increasing to 700 MW in the next few months, from IDFC Alternatives, the private equity arm of Indian financial institution IDFC. SembCorp will pay SG$227 million for a 60 per cent stake in Green Infra, according to Straits Times.

Far East Hospitality Trust (SGX:Q5T) reported a 9.9 per cent fall in distribution per stapled security to 1.28 cents for the fourth quarter as net property income fell 9.2 per cent to SG$27.65 million, and gross revenue fell 9.8 per cent to SG$30.28 million, according to the Straits Times.

Shares in China Fishery Group Ltd (SGX:B0Z) crashed 28.46 per cent to SG$0.186 after the company proposed a rights issue of up to 1.7 billion new ordinary shares in the ratio of four rights shares for every five existing shares held, said the Straits Times. The rights shares will be offered at 17.3 cents each, representing a discount of about 33.5 per cent to the closing price of 26 cents per share on the Singapore exchange as at February 9. The company will use the rights proceeds to fund the redemption of US$250 million notes due in 2017.

Otto Marine Ltd (SGX:G4F) slumped 4.76 per cent to SG$0.040 after the company warned that it expected to report a loss for the year ended December 31, 2014 due to cost overruns on construction of a vessel, low capacity utilisation and delayed commencements of charter arrangements, said the Straits Times.

Croesus Retail Trust (SGX:S6NU) reported a 3 per cent jump in distribution per unit to 2.08 cents in the second quarter ended December 31, 2014 following an expansion in its portfolio of Japanese retail assets, according to the Straits Times. Net property income shot up 48.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ¥1.2 billion (SG$14 million), while gross revenue was up 51.7 per cent to ¥1.95 billion on account of higher rental income.

Economic news, currency and insight

After 11 straight months of decline, rents for private non-landed residential units rose in January, according to estimates by the Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX), as reported by The Business Times. However, rents for public housing flats continued their downward trend. The SRX rental index rose 0.2 per cent in January compared to a month ago, driven mostly by a 1.9 per cent jump in rents in the rest of the Central Region.

"There will be a growing number of private and HDB units or rooms offered for lease in 2015 as more housing units are completed and more HDB flats meet the five-year minimum occupation period (MOP) rule," observed SLP International executive director Nicholas Mak, who expects a 4 to 7 per cent fall in rents for the full year 2015. It is worth noting that residential property prices in Singapore have been tracking lower in recent months in response to measures by the government designed to cool off the real estate market.

According to data from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), visitor arrivals to Singapore during 2014 fell 3.1 per cent to 15.1 million, in the first such decline since 2009, as reported by The Business Times. Tourism receipts were more or less unchanged at SG$23.5 billion. Arrivals and tourism receipts were both short of the Board’s estimates of 16.3-16.8 million visitors and tourism receipts of SG$23.8-24.6 billion in 2014. The Board attributed the fall to slowing tourism out of China, the appreciation of the Singapore dollar against various regional currencies, making travelling to Singapore more expensive, and visa liberalisation measures by countries such as South Korea and Japan. Meanwhile visitor arrivals from China were down 24 per cent to 1.72 million following the tragedy of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH 370, which dampened travelling sentiment.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is throwing open its proposed legislative amendments to the Securities and Futures Act and intends to further regulate and reform the securities markets, as well as over-the-counter derivative trading for public consultation, according to AsiaOne. "The proposed legislative amendments will complete the OTC derivatives reforms in Singapore," MAS said. “MAS will extend its regulatory regime to OTC derivatives trading platforms and intermediaries, and introduce simplified, principles-based definitions of securities and derivatives," it added.