July 23, 2015 10:09 PM
Singapore stocks ended marginally lower Wednesday, even though the Singapore exchange traded higher than normal volume, chiefly due to renewed investor interest in penny stocks. However, investor sentiment was dampened by regional bearishness.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.24 points or 0.36 per cent lower to 3,359.17, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.18 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.05 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.59 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,793.1 million shares valued at SG$951.6 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 262/191.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included maritime (+0.55 per cent), healthcare (+0.46 per cent), utilities (+0.43 per cent) and fledgling (+0.12 per cent). The losing sectors included consumer goods (-1.18 per cent), CataList index (-1.04 per cent), basic materials (-1.01 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.85 per cent).

Stocks

Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) fell 4.55 per cent to SG$0.315. The airline said net loss for the quarter ended June was SG$1.7 million versus a net loss of SG$65.2 million in the prior year period. Passenger load factor fell 1.2 per cent but was a still healthy 83.5 per cent, the company said, according to TODAY.

StarHub Ltd. (SGX:CC3) and ST Telemedia will jointly develop the MediaHub facility being constructed at one-north, according to the Straits Times. ST Telemedia will pay SG$36.9 million to acquire a 70 per cent stake in the facility, which hitherto was fully owned by StarHub. MediaHub, scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, is proposed to function as a highly specialised media, telecommunications and data centre.

According to the Straits Times, a unit of Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a US$684 million (SG$933 million) contract to convert an LNG carrier into a Golar floating liquefaction facility for Golar Gandria, a subsidiary of the London-based Golar LNG, one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers.

Capitaland Mall Trust (SGX:C38U) fell 1.83 per cent to SG$2.14. According to the Straits Times, the shopping mall landlord reported a higher distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.71 cents for the June quarter, up from 2.69 cents in the prior year period, even though property income fell.

Ascott Residence Trust (SGX:A68U) reported a 5 per cent decline in distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.09 Singapore cents in the second quarter, down from 2.19 Singapore cents in the prior year period said the Business Times.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust (SGX:J69U) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.036 Singapore cents for its third quarter ended June 30, up 0.5 per cent from 3.022 cents paid in the prior year period, according to the Business Times.

Shipbuilders Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7) said second-quarter net profit fell 58.6 per cent to 58 million Norwegian Kroner (SG$9.71 million) compared to the prior year period, as new orders became scarce in view of the collapse in oil and gas prices, reports the Straits Times. Revenue slid 15.4 per cent year-on-year to 2.49 billion Norwegian Kroner. The shipbuilder said it was cutting costs and had begun reducing headcount.

Economic news

Singapore banks are offering higher interest rates on fixed deposits, and according to the Straits Times, this may be due to a combination of factors such as the imminent issue of Singapore Savings Bonds, a tightness in funds seeking deposits, as well as stricter rules on capital reserves to be held by banks.

The Greek Parliament is preparing to vote on a second batch of reforms in order to qualify for a huge international bailout, even as thousands of people gathered across Athens to protest against the new austerity measures, says Channel News Asia.

On Wall Street, weakness in tech stocks following disappointing numbers from Apple and Microsoft pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index down 0.7 per cent to 5,172 points, adding to the bearish sentiment caused by the rout in commodities such as gold and oil. The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,114, while the Dow industrials lost 68 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 17,851.

