Singapore stocks ended last week on a positive note. Thursday’s trading saw broad-based gains in both mid cap as well as small cap stocks, with gainers outnumbering losers by a solid margin. Investors appeared to be confident enough heading into a long weekend, now that the concerns from Greece and the collapse in Chinese stocks were in the rear view mirror. However, an interest rate hike by the US Fed is likely to be a key worry going forward.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.59 points or 0.44 per cent higher to 3,353.45, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.35 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.40 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.54 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,136.3 million shares valued at SG$918.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 235/144.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included healthcare (+2.69 per cent), basic materials (+1.00 per cent), CataList index (+0.99 per cent) and maritime (+0.74 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory were technology (-1.79 per cent), consumer goods (-0.09 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.03 per cent).

Stocks

Capitaland Mall Trust (SGX:C38U) said in a filing last week that it may sell or redevelop its Funan DigitaLife Mall (Funan Mall) in line with its policy of continually evaluating the trust's properties. However, the trust clarified that it has not yet entered into any agreement or transaction regarding the mall in question, and there is no certainty that a transaction could be implemented in the future, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Singapore property developer Oxley Holdings Ltd (SGX:5UX) has acquired a stake of 20 per cent in the UK’s second-largest homebuilder Galliard Group for £50 million (SG$106.8 million). Oxley's Mr Ching said: "Galliard has a well proven track record and this acquisition signals our confidence in the UK property market and London in particular. We foresee significant collaboration with Galliard's vertically integrated business model with that of Oxley. We look forward to leveraging this partnership in a variety of ways and hopefully complement our future developments in London."

Economic news

Data from International Enterprise Singapore showed that during the year to June the Republic’s non-oil domestic exports rose 4.7 per cent led by a jump in both electronic and non-electronic exports, and compared to a 0.3 per cent contraction in the previous month of May. While electronic exports rose 7.6 per cent year-on-year, non-electronic exports expanded by 3.6 per cent in June.

Data from the Singapore Tourism Board showed that visitor arrivals during May were 1.22 million, up 1.1 per cent from the prior year month, and the first instance of a monthly increase in arrivals since February 2014. Significantly, Chinese visitors were up 47.1 per cent year-on-year, while visitors from Indonesia fell 10.9 per cent, according to Channel News Asia.

Greek banks are scheduled to reopen on Monday after a three-week shutdown, but harried Greeks will still need to cope with capital controls that limit cash withdrawals to €420, once per week, a slight improvement over the previous limit of €60 per day. The change in the withdrawal limits are expected to avoid long queues every day at Greek bank ATMs. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his cabinet on Friday to muster enough supportive ministers as he heads into implementing the new austerity and reform proposals imposed by the Eurozone in return for an €86 billion bailout. Taxes have been raised by 10 per cent on goods and services such as sugar and cocoa to condoms, taxis and funerals, according to Channel News Asia.

On Wall Street Friday the NASDAQ closed at a new record high for the second consecutive session, powered by a 16 per cent surge in Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) following strong earnings from the Internet search giant. However, energy stocks and some companies which reported soft earnings pressured the other mainline indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 33.80 (0.19 per cent) to 18,086.45, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 2.35 (0.11 per cent) at 2,126.64.