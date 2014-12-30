singapores sti gains 0 42 per cent in its eighth consecutive day in the black 84812014

The SGX will upgrade its clearing and derivative platforms to boost flagging trading volumes


December 30, 2014 8:50 AM
In thin trade on Monday, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.01 points higher or +0.42 per cent to 3,367.69, taking the year-to-date performance to +6.41 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.19 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.20 per cent. This was the STI’s eighth consecutive gain.

Sentiments were affected positively by gains on Wall Street and Chinese measures to boost economic growth. The People's Bank of China told bank representatives last week that it would allow them to include more money in their deposit bases, giving them additional room to lend, according to GlobalPost. However, low volumes marked the day’s trading. The SGX traded 890.7 million shares at a value of SG$579.7 million with gainers outnumbering losers by 228/172.

Amongst FTSE ST sectors, technology was the top gainer at 1.14 per cent, while health care and utilities gained 0.76 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively. The Catalist and real estate sectors were the biggest losers at 0.36 per cent and 0.04 per cent respectively.

The SGX announced yesterday that it will use NASDAQ technology to upgrade its derivatives trading and clearing platforms to boost efficiency while lowering trading costs for market participants, according to TODAY. The move highlights the efforts by the exchange to boost its trading volumes which have been showing a declining trend of late. The SGX said the upgrade, likely to be completed by 2016, will also strengthen risk controls and system safeguards, as well as enable market participants to manage their trading and clearing positions on a 24-hour basis.

According to flash estimates of its Overall Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) the National University of Singapore said that prices of completed non-landed private homes in Singapore fell 0.3 per cent in November compared to October, according to The Business Times.

Otto Marine Ltd (SGX:G4F) announced yesterday that it had entered into a SG$100 million sale and lease back transaction relating to an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel in a bid to strengthen its balance sheet. The company said it sold the VS491 AHTS to a “renowned unrelated third party” for SG$100 million. The company’s subsidiary, GO Offshore (L) Private Ltd, will charter the vessel for eight years upon completion of its construction.

Singapore listed Nam Cheong Ltd (SGX:N4E), which is Malaysia’s largest offshore support vessel builder, said it had secured orders for two vessels in transactions worth US$45 million (SG$59.6 million), according to The Sun Daily. According to Nam Cheong CEO Leong Seng Keat, the company’s global leadership and broad customer base “lowers our geographical concentration risk, placing us in good stead to weather the fluctuations in oil prices.”

“With the securing of the two orders, our order book remains at a healthy level of RM1.7 billion (SG$0.64 billion), comprising a total of 26 vessels," he added.

SBI Offshore Ltd (SGX:5PL) announced its win of a procurement contract for drilling equipment systems of a semi-submersible offshore rig to be built in China, according to The Business Times. The largest rig of its kind to be built in China, it is intended to be deployed in the North Sea at a depth of up to 3600 meters. SBI has been selected as the lead contractor for the rig, to be constructed at three state-owned shipyards in China.

Keppel AmFELS LLC, a US-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), a part of the Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) group, said it had won a contract worth over US$100 million (SG$132.45 million) to build one of the world’s largest land drilling rigs “for a major operator,” according to The Straits Times.

