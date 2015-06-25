The Straits Times Index ended in positive territory for the third consecutive trading session, and kept well above the technically significant 3,300 level. Wednesday’s trading was notable for higher volume and positive market breadth. Economic data showed that consumer confidence fell again in June.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 11.55 points or 0.35 per cent higher to 3,351.33, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.41 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.25 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.27 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,423.8 million shares valued at SG$1,052.3 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 273/163.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included industrials (+1.28 per cent), technology (+1.28 per cent), consumer services (+0.90 per cent) and healthcare (+0.88 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory were telecommunications (-0.69 per cent), China (-0.38 per cent) and basic materials (-0.34 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Technologies Telemedia said Wednesday that it would acquire a 49 per cent stake in Virtus Data Centres through its STT GDC subsidiary. “This investment is consistent with our international data-centre strategy and is of strategic importance as it gives us a vital foothold in London — a key global Tier 1 data-centre market,” said ST Telemedia’s executive director Sio Tat Hiang, as reported by TODAY.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) was rapped on the knuckles by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for the three hour market outage on November 5 last year. The exchange failed to meet service standards, the MAS said, and needed to buck up its operations. The MAS penalised the exchange by imposing a fee freeze and suggested a number of remedial actions, according to the Business Times. In response, the SGX confirmed that it would comply with these directives, and it would invest SG$20 million in the improvement of its technological infrastructure.

Shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) shot up 2.88 per cent to SG$0.715 after the company announced its sixth share buyback this month of 14 million shares at SG$0.69445 for a total investment of SG$9.75 million, bringing its cumulative buyback to 119.71 million shares, or 1.78 per cent of its equity. The stock was also boosted after Xie Ping, executive vice president of China Investment Corp., a Chinese sovereign wealth fund and Noble’s second-largest shareholder, came out in support of the company. "As a major shareholder of Noble Group, we will continue to support its business," he said, as reported by Straits Times.

Sats Ltd (SGX:S58) shot up 0.86 per cent to SG$3.53 after the announcement that the company’s 59.4 per cent owned Japanese subsidiary, TFK Corporation, won a multi-year in-flight catering contract worth 30 billion Japanese yen (SG$325 million) from Delta Airlines.

Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7) fell 1.63 per cent to SG$0.605. The company said its subsidiary Seaonics has acquired ICD Software for NOK91.3 million (SG$15.6 million). ICD specialises in automation and control system software for the offshore and marine sectors, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Research Consumer Confidence Index for the month of June fell 0.3 points to 129.4, showing that consumer confidence in Singapore was again down. The index remains above its long-term average of 122.6, however, as well as the figure of 118.0 in the prior year period, reports AsiaOne.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) will provide SG$1.5 million in financial support to CapBridge, an equity crowdfunding platform initially set up by SGX and Clearbridge Accelerator (CBA). HealthiosXchange, a US-based equity crowdfunding platform for the healthcare industry, and DBS Bank have also been brought on board by CapBridge as two new strategic partners. According to the Business Times, CapBridge will announce the first lot of companies seeking funding by July 2015.

On Wall Street, stocks ended lower as fresh worries loomed regarding the bailout negotiations between Greece and its creditors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 178.00 points, or 1 per cent, to 17966.07, its largest one-day drop since May 26. The S&P 500 index lost 15.62 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2108.58, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 37.68 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 5122.41.