Stocks on the Singapore Exchange closed almost flat on Wednesday as investors digested a spate of earnings reports and awaited the key US employment report on Friday that could set the field for the US Fed to hike interest rates this year.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.35 points or 0.01 per cent higher to 3,191.39, taking the year-to-date performance to -5.16 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index remained unchanged.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,720.2 million shares valued at SG$1,276.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 243/188.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers included oil and gas (+3.72 per cent), real estate holding and development (+1.30 per cent), China (+1.28 per cent), healthcare (+1.17 per cent) and real estate (+0.54 per cent). Losing sectors included maritime (-2.61 per cent), consumer services (-1.58 per cent), telecommunications (-1.20 per cent) and basic materials (-1.02 per cent).

Stocks

CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) said net income during the second quarter ended June 30 rose 5.8 per cent to SG$464 million from SG$439 million in the prior year period, while revenue jumped 18 per cent to SG$1.03 billion. “While CapitaLand remains focused on Singapore and China as core markets, it is exploring opportunities to expand in growth markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia,” Lim Ming Yan, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in the statement. “CapitaLand has built a significant scale across diversified asset classes.”

Telecommunications provider StarHub Ltd. (SGX:CC3) said net profit during the second quarter ended June rose 5 per cent to SG$99.1 million, while revenue grew by 2.3 per cent to SG$589.5 million. The company declared an interim dividend of five Singapore cents per share.

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) said net profit during the second quarter ended June 30 shot up 18.2 per cent year-on-year to US$201.8 million (SG$278.2 million), while revenue dipped 11.7 per cent to US$9.28 billion, according to the Straits Times. The company could improve its profits despite the crash in commodity prices this year, chiefly due to a strong performance from its oil seeds and grains segment and the focus on the Chinese market. The company proposed an interim dividend of 2.5 Singapore cents per share.

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5) said attributable profit during its fiscal third quarter ended June rose 43 per cent SG$181 million from SG$127 million in the prior year period, on the back of contributions from the newly acquired Australand Property Group and six hotels purchased from the TCC Group, according to Channel News Asia.

Shares in Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) plunged 8.33 per cent to SG$0.825. The company issued a profit warning pending finalisation of its second-quarter 2015 accounts. It said net profits could decline significantly mainly due to fair value loss on derivative financial instruments and unrealised foreign exchange translation losses.

Rowsley Limited (SGX:A50) said net profit during the second quarter crashed 92 per cent to SG$516,000 on the back of revenue which declined 20 per cent to SG$17.8 million. The results were hit by a soft real estate market in Singapore and a fall in revenues from the company’s architecture, civil and engineering services businesses.

Koh Brothers Group Ltd (SGX:K75) reported a decline of 8 per cent in its second-quarter net profit to SG$10.6 million, while revenue fell 5 per cent to SG$104.5 million. The company referred to a slowdown in the Singapore property market, rising operating costs in the construction sector and a decline in tourist arrivals as reasons for the disappointing results.

Economic news

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks closed generally higher as investors waited for the US payroll report on Friday and a likely indication on the trajectory of future interest rates. At the closing bell, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to 2,100, rebounding after three sessions of declines, the Nasdaq Composite gained 34 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 5,140, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 10 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 17,540.