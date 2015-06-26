Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended flat on Thursday’s trading as investors chose to keep commitments light in view of the stalemate in the negotiations between Greece and its international creditors, and the bearish overnight close on Wall Street.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 1.78 points or 0.05 per cent lower to 3,349.55, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.46 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.35 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.11 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,257.8 million shares valued at SG$940.2 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 251/150.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were basic materials (+0.22 per cent) and financials (+0.15 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included technology (-1.22 per cent), telecommunications (-0.95 per cent), maritime (-0.78 per cent), utilities (-0.73 per cent) and healthcare (-0.68 per cent).

Stocks

Stamford Tyres Corp Ltd (SGX:S29) said net profit for the full year ended April 2015 fell 83 per cent to SG$1.7 million due to pricing pressures and lower gains from property investments. The company declared a first and final dividend of 1.0 cents per ordinary share, down from 1.5 Singapore cents the previous year, according to the Straits Times.

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SGX:ACV) will issue a private placement of 150 million new stapled securities at 81-82 Singapore cents each to raise about SG$123 million to finance the SG$248 million purchase of a 75 year leasehold interest in Sofitel Sydney Wentworth from sponsor Frasers Centerpoint Limited, reported the Straits Times.

Ascott Residence Trust (SGX:A68U) announced it will acquire three serviced residences and four rental housing properties in Australia and Japan for SG$298.3 million. These acquisitions are likely to boost the trust’s distribution income by SG$3.9 million and distribution per unit by 2.9 per cent to 8.44 cents, according to Straits Times.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) announced Thursday its seventh share buyback transaction of 14.45 million shares at SG$0.7178 per share for a total consideration of SG$10.40 million.

Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) will make a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue of up to 1.43 billion new shares at 0.675 cents each, raising SG$9.7 million. The proceeds would be used to make a partial repayment to its creditor, Wintercrest Advisors LLC, as well as for working capital purposes.

Economic news

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that there must be a debt deal with Greece before the financial markets reopen next Monday. Speaking to European Centre-right party leaders she said Germany “will not be blackmailed” by Greece, as reported by the Straits Times.

Stocks were marginally down on Wall Street on Thursday, save healthcare stocks which gained on news of a US Supreme Court decision upholding tax subsidies relating to health care reform law. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.71 points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,890.36, the S&P 500 lost 6.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,102.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,112.19.