Though Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended Friday just a shade in negative territory, it nevertheless achieved its highest close since early December 2007.

In market action, though the index was shaping up to move higher in early trading, investors sold into the day’s high of 3,536.58, preferring to lock in profits and stay on the sidelines until worrying global factors such as a Greek default, and the bubble-like rise in Chinese stocks abated. Adding to worries was a weak Wall Street close on Thursday night.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.42 points or 0.18 per cent lower to 3,525.19, taking the year-to-date performance to +4.76 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index fell 0.30 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.06 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,502.1 million shares valued at SG$1,403.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 266/237.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+1.60 per cent), technology (+0.94 per cent), China Top Index (+0.61 per cent), consumer services (+0.39 per cent) and China (+0.34 per cent). The main losing sectors were basic materials (-1.82 per cent), oil and gas (-1.60 per cent), industrials (-1.02 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.50 per cent).

Stocks

At its annual general meeting of shareholders in Singapore on Friday, shareholders of Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) approved by an overwhelming majority of 99.92 per cent the company’s financial statements for last year, according to Straits Times.

Meanwhile, founder Richard Elman, making his first public comments at the meeting on the issue of alleged improper accounting at Noble, rejected all such allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading. "Nothing we have done has violated accounting rules," Elman, who is now chairman, said. The company will challenge the Iceberg claims in court and the Muddy Waters report "barely dignifies a response," he said, as quoted by Straits Times.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) announced Friday that it was extending its collaboration with the Bank of China in the renminbi market, first signed with the latter in 2013. The two parties will consider developing more yuan-denominated products, such as commodities and derivatives contracts, and enhancing the clearing and settlement services for China's currency, according to Straits Times.

However, Bursa Malaysia chief executive Tajuddin Atan has dismissed as “far-fetched” the possibility of a merger between the Malaysian exchange and Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68), that would have created an Asian powerhouse exchange with a combined market valuation of over US$1.5 trillion (SG$2.01 trillion).

Shares in Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) plunged 5.88 per cent Friday to SG$0.016. Moore Stephens, the independent auditor of the company casted doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern given that based on the group’s financial status as at the end of December 2014, its current liabilities exceeded current assets by SG$32.9 million, according to The Edge Markets. “The above conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group and of the company to continue as going concerns and to realize their assets and discharge their liabilities in the ordinary course of business,” said the independent auditor.

Economic news, currency and insight

ECB chief Mario Draghi expressed concerns on Saturday that Greece needed to do much more to be eligible for further EU financing of €7.2 billion (SG$10.4 billion), in particular, that Athens must suggest a framework that could be used by creditors to assess the viability of its domestic policy proposals, according to Straits Times.

However, Greek finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis warned in an interview of the contagion effect in the event that Greece were to depart the Eurozone. "Anyone who toys with the idea of cutting off bits of the euro zone hoping the rest will survive is playing with fire," he told La Sexta, a Spanish TV channel, in an interview recorded 10 days ago, and reported by Reuters Sunday. "Some claim that the rest of Europe has been ring-fenced from Greece and that the ECB has tools at its disposal to amputate Greece, if need be, cauterize the wound and allow the rest of euro zone to carry on. I very much doubt that that is the case. Not just because of Greece but for any part of the union," he said.

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports surged 18.5 per cent in March compared to the prior year period, growing at the fastest pace in over three years, and surpassing analysts’ expectations of a contraction of 1.1 per cent over last year, according to Straits Times. However, analyst Francis Tan, UOB, advised caution on Singapore’s March export performance, given that other regional economies such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan reported March export declines, according to a report in Straits Times. He also noted that the two main export segments (electronics and pharmaceuticals) only saw strong year-on-year growth due to a very weak base in the same month a year ago.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks were pressured by a crackdown on margin trading in China, disappointing earnings reports from US companies, and renewed apprehensions relating to ‘Grexit’ (Greece’s exit from the euro zone). The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.47 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,826.30, the S&P 500 lost 23.81 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,081.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.98 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,931.81.