Singapore’s Straits Times Index managed by a hair to remain in positive territory in Friday’s trading, following strong overnight gains on Wall Street, and despite the losses on Chinese stock markets as well as the Greek crisis.

Compared to Thursday, volumes were sharply higher and market breadth was encouragingly positive.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.54 points or 0.02 per cent higher to 3,300.96, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.91 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.39 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.56 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,366.9 million shares valued at SG$1,321.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 242/179.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included utilities (+2.73 per cent), technology (+1.85 per cent), healthcare (+1.40 per cent) and maritime (+0.94 per cent). The top losing sectors were real estate holding and development (-0.85 per cent), China (-0.62 per cent), real estate (-0.42 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.34 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Resources International Pte, a unit of Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), has obtained an interim injunction from the Singapore High Court preventing Rizhao Zhongrui Native Produce Co. from pursuing winding up proceedings over an alleged debt of US$102,718 (SG$137,000), according to the Straits Times. Zhongrui alleged that it also suffered losses and that its reputation was damaged over poor quality iron ore it bought from Noble.

Separately, Business Times reported that Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) has closed the divestment of its wholly-owned Mongolian coal subsidiary Enkhtunkh Orchlon LLC (EO) to Australian-listed Guildford Coal for an aggregate consideration of up to US$65 million, following the exercise of an option on Dec 24.

LionGold Corp Ltd (SGX:A78) said it was restructuring US$70 million worth of convertible bonds that were due last month, as well as making a new issue of up to SG$100 million of 2.5 per cent redeemable convertible bonds due in 2018, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

Ahead of Monday’s emergency summit of Eurozone leaders, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has proposed a “definitive” solution aimed at breaking the deadlock in Greece’s debt talks, according to Straits Times. Mr Tsipras reportedly briefed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the new proposal in phone calls.

Singapore companies that have operations in Thailand are closely watching the situation following the arrival in the country of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), according to AsiaOne. Apart from complying with directives from the Thai health authorities, Singapore companies in Thailand are taking other steps such as getting employees to observe personal hygiene, sanitising equipment and requiring unwell employees to stay home.

On Wall Street, investors were circumspect given the rising tensions in the Greek negotiations and losses on Chinese stock markets. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.56 points, or 0.56 percent, to 18,014.28, the S&P 500 lost 11.48 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,109.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.95 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,117.00.