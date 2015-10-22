Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) inched higher on Wednesday, though the action on the SGX appeared to be centered more around penny stocks judging from the volume data on the exchange.

The benchmark index traded sideways through most of the session yesterday but dipped suddenly just before 3 PM on the back of a downswing in the Shanghai Composite index.

Engineering counters such as Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4), Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) and Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) held up well, gaining between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

The big banks, such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05), United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) also ended in positive territory.

However, commodity names such as Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H), Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) and Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) all figured on the top losers list of the STI.

Indices and Sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.67 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 3,025.7, taking the year-to-date performance to -10.09 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.21 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.02 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,478.8 million shares valued at SG$696 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 218/211.

The top gaining FTSE ST sectors included industrials (+0.46 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.32 per cent), financials (+0.31 per cent), maritime (+0.29 per cent), real estate (+0.28 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.25 per cent). Losing sectors included healthcare (-1.23 per cent), Catalist index (-0.65 per cent), basic materials (-0.52 per cent), utilities (-0.39 per cent) and consumer goods (-0.29 per cent).

Stocks

Stratech Group Ltd (SGX:ATN) shot up 5.56 per cent to SG$0.057 after trading nearly 165 million shares. According to the Business Times, the company won a contract to upgrade the iFerret intelligent airfield/runway surveillance and foreign object & debris (FOD) detection system at Singapore Changi Airport. With the latest upgrade, Changi Airport will have the world's most advanced iFerret system on its runways, the airport solutions provider announced. The stock was the most heavily traded counter on the SGX.

Great Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:I5H) zoomed 8 per cent to SG$0.027 after trading over 128 million shares. The company, which makes men’s and women’s undergarments, was the second highest traded counter on the exchange. China Fishery Group Limited (SGX:B0Z), which gained 5.26 per cent to SG$0.100, was the third highest, trading over 107 million shares. The Hong Kong-based company is an industrial fishing enterprise that owns the Anchovy fishery in Peru. China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd (SGX:E90), which manufactures chemical fibres including nylon and yarn, gained a solid 19.23 per cent to close at SG$0.062 after more than 105 million shares changed hands. Wire and cable manufacturer Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd (SGX:KI3) vaulted 16.67 per cent to SG$0.014 on a volume of more than 93 million shares.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) said its net profit during the quarter ended September 30 jumped 28 per cent to SG$99 million on a year-on-year basis, its highest quarterly net profit since listing in 2000, the Straits Times reported. Revenue shot up 13 per cent to SG$220 million. "It was a good quarter, best since the first quarter of 2008," said chief executive Loh Boon Chye. Earnings were boosted by high transaction volumes in the derivatives business as well as the increased trading activity in securities, mainly due to the high volatility in the global markets.

Shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) were down nearly 1 per cent to SG$0.51 on a Bloomberg report, published October 20, that said the commodity trader was at risk of losing its investment grade credit rating unless its liquidity position improved in the forthcoming one or two quarters.

TEE Land Ltd (SGX:S9B)’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TEE Hospitality, has set up TCK Commercial, a joint-venture with Peter & Jan Clark (Levey Street) and Kenmooreland, that will acquire commercial units and car parking lots in Sydney, Australia, the Straits Times said.

Real estate investment trust Cache Logistics Trust (SGX:K2LU) shot up 0.49 per cent to SG$1.02. It posted an unchanged distribution per unit of 2.14 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended September 30. Gross revenue jumped 11.3 per cent to SG$23.1 million, and net property income fell 3.6 per cent to SG$18.8 million.

Economic news

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks fell on the back of a near 20 per cent crash in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX), fresh weakness in the energy sector in line with crude oil prices and a disappointing earnings report from Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO). The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.5 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,168.61, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,018.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.86 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,840.12.