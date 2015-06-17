Singapore shares fell again in Tuesday’s trading, in line with the bearish trend on Asian stock markets, chiefly China, where stocks were hammered on fears of a flood of IPOs that would drain funds from mainline equities.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index closed below the technically significant level of 3,300 as investors turned cautious in case there were adverse fallouts from the ongoing US Fed meeting and the Greece-Eurozone standoff.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 25.04 points or 0.75 per cent lower to 3,298.09, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.99 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.06 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,101.5 million shares valued at SG$885.3 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 263/151.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included technology (+1.02 per cent), maritime (+0.84 per cent), oil and gas (+0.71 per cent) and basic materials (+0.39 per cent). Among the losing sectors were industrials (-1.83 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.57 per cent), consumer services (-0.54 per cent) and healthcare (-0.54 per cent).

Stocks

According to the Wall Street Journal, some banks which participated in the financing of a US$2.25 billion (SG$3.02 billion) revolving credit facility for the Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), are looking to trim their exposure as controversy surrounds the company’s accounting practices. The WSJ said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was in the market to sell part of its US$100 million portion of Noble financing.

Separately, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) announced Tuesday that in its third buyback it had purchased 12,978,400 shares on Monday at SG$0.7087 per share, as reported by Straits Times. The stock closed unchanged at SG$0.720.

ST Aerospace, a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63), has secured a seven-year contract valued at over US$100 million (SG$135 million) to provide aircraft component support to British-based low-cost carrier Flybe Group PLC (LON:FLYB), according to Channel News Asia.

Ocean Mineral Singapore, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4), won a contract from the International Seabed Authority for the exploration of minerals on the Pacific Ocean floor. Ocean Mineral Singapore will look for polymetallic nodules, which are rich in minerals and metals, in an area measuring 58,000 square kilometres in the Clarion-Clipperton Fracture Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

According to data from the Singapore Exchange, retail REITs in Singapore earned average total returns of 13.7 per cent over the past 12 months and provided an average distribution yield of 6.1 per cent, as reported by the Business Times.

COSCO (Guangdong) Shipyard, a subsidiary of Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F83)’s majority-owned subsidiary Cosco Shipyard Group, won a contract worth 129 million yuan (SG$27.96 million) to build a research vessel, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

New home sales in Singapore during June are expected to be lacklustre given that virtually no new projects are likely to be launched during the month. "After four consecutive months of increase in transaction volume, with fewer new launches in May and no major launch in June due to the school holidays, it is predicted that June will be another quieter month for new home sales," said PropNex CEO Mohammed Ismail, as quoted by AsiaOne.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks rose amidst M&A announcements that overshadowed the bearish news relating to the failure of Greece’s negotiations with its creditors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.31 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,904.48, the S&P 500 gained 11.86 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,096.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.58 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,055.55.