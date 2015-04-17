The Singapore Exchange fell marginally in Thursday’s trading as investors appeared to have cashed in some profits after the benchmark index rose sharply in the last four trading sessions.

The session was marked by much lower volume compared to the previous day, though market breadth remained positive, showing that the broad market still appeared to be in a bullish mood.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 8.34 points or 0.24 per cent lower to 3,531.61, taking the year-to-date performance to +4.95. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.54 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.59 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,575.2 million shares valued at SG$1,473.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 266/203.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+6.23 per cent), basic materials (+2.02 per cent), maritime (+1.55 per cent) and China Top Index (+1.19 per cent). The main losing sectors were telecommunications (-1.56 per cent), healthcare (-0.64 per cent) and technology (-0.33 per cent).

Stocks

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it was committed to being more open with its investors after the recent allegations regarding its accounting practices, and the resultant fall in its share price. “What I have committed to is we will provide further disclosures because not only do we have to deliver results, which we are confident we will deliver, [but] there needs to be confidence in those results,” he said. He also confirmed in the interview that the company had had no discussions with any parties, nor had been approached as an acquisition target.

Shares in Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) fell 1.60 per cent to SG$8.450, reflecting investors’ disappointment that the exchange was not in the process of establishing a trading link with the Chinese stock market. According to the Straits Times, SGX said on Wednesday that it was not currently in the process of setting up a stock trading link that is similar to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. However, it did clarify that it remained open to "future collaborations which benefit its partners and shareholders.”

Ramba Energy Ltd (SGX:R14) fell 1.59 per cent to SG$0.310. The company announced Thursday that its former joint-venture partner, Super Power Enterprises Group, had initiated arbitration proceedings in Singapore against Rambus subsidiary PT Hexindo Gemilang Jaya. The dispute relates to an oil and gas exploration project in Lemang, Indonesia, according to Straits Times.

Electrical, IT and furniture products retailer Courts Asia Ltd (SGX:RE2) announced that it had signed “shop-in-shop” agreements with international brands Ace Hardware International Holdings and Danish retail chain JYSK. The products of the two brands will be sold exclusively at shops within Courts stores in Singapore, according to Straits Times.

Sysma Holdings Ltd (SGX:5UO) said two directors of its joint-venture partner, who also hold board positions in the joint-venture company, are assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. Sysma confirmed that it had not been approached by the Bureau, and that the investigation appeared to be linked to events that occurred in the directors’ previous jobs, before the joint-venture firm was established, as per a report in Straits Times.

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) gained 2.11 per cent at SG$0.485. The company, which provides offshore services to the oil and gas industry, said yesterday that its subsea services business unit, EMAS AMC, had secured new contracts from various oil and energy companies aggregating US$55 million (SG$74.57 million). "Amidst the volatile oil price environment and current headwinds faced by the oil and gas industry, we continue to show resilience with contract wins across the globe," said Mr Lionel Lee, Ezra's Group CEO and managing director, as quoted by Straits Times.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) announced a 6.4 per cent increase to SG$360 million in net profit for its first quarter, up from SG$339 million in the prior year period, while revenues for the quarter fell 6.1 per cent to SG$2.81 billion from SG$3 billion a year ago. The company’s results are affected because the global offshore industry was in the doldrums and capital expenditure for exploration and production has fallen off sharply. "Across the board, not a single drilling rig order has been placed since the start of this year, and rig inquiries have also not been converted into any new contracts," said CEO Mr Loh Chin Hua, as per Channel News Asia.

Economic news, currency and insight

Analysts expect that Singapore banks may post stronger margins when they report first-quarter results this month, driven by the rise in the benchmark interest rates such as the Singapore interbank offered rate (SIBOR) and the swap offer rate (SOR).

In overnight trading on Wall Street, stocks fell as investors worried about earnings results not being commensurate with the prevailing market valuations. "This is a pricey market. It needs earnings to sustain it, and the earnings need to be sustained by strong demand." said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York, as quoted by Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 6.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,105.77, the S&P 500 fell 1.64 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,104.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,007.79.