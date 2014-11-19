CitySpring Infrastructure Trust (CIT) and Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), infrastructure business trusts in Singapore, have agreed to merge and form a flagship vehicle that will own assets exceeding SG$4 billion. This will become the largest infrastructure-focused entity in Singapore.

According to Channel News Asia, unit holders in KIT will receive 2.106 new units of CIT for every KIT unit held by them. CIT will assume ownership of all of KIT’s business undertakings and assets. The two trusts suspended trading in the units last Friday, prior to the announcement.

The above swap ratio was calculated on the basis of the 180-day volume weighted average price of SG$0.4960 per CIT unit and SG$1.0446 per KIT unit in the past six months. The transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter next year and is subject to approval by the minority holders of each trust at their respective general meetings. CIT will be renamed as Keppel Infrastructure Trust.

“With greater scale and critical mass, the combined trust will be better able to pursue sizeable transactions fitting its investment criteria, while competing more effectively with larger infrastructure investors on future acquisition opportunities,” the trusts said in a statement, according to Today.

Prime assets in KIT’s portfolio include two waste-to-energy plants and the Ulu Pandan NEWater plant. CIT is Singapore’s only producer and supplier of gas and owns SingSpring, its first large-scale seawater desalination plant. Temasek Holdings, the sovereign investment vehicle owned by the government of Singapore, is the biggest unit holder in CIT, owning a 37.4% stake valued at approximately SG$658 million.

In another transaction that forms an integral part of the combination of the two trusts, KIT agreed to acquire, for a cash consideration of SG$510 million, a 51% stake in Keppel Merlimau Cogen Pte. Ltd. (KMC). KMC owns a 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power generation facility on Jurong Island, Singapore. This acquisition is expected to be financed through an equity fund raising, according to the joint press release issued by the two trusts.

