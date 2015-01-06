singapores december pmi falls to 49 6 missing the consensus of 51 85552015

The STI is down 1.26 per cent led by a fall in the energy sector


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2015 9:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Industrial activity in Singapore contracted during December 2014, according to the Purchasing Manager’s Index, which fell to its lowest level in nearly two years, said The Business Times. The PMI for December read 49.6, lower than 51.8 in November and far below analysts’ expectations of 51. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity. "With regional economies also experiencing sagging manufacturing momentum, Singapore will not be immune," said Mizuho Bank economist Vishnu Varathan.

The poor manufacturing performance was mainly due to weak demand both at home and abroad, according to The Straits Times. “While customers could be cautious about demand in the coming months, they could also be watching the rout in international energy prices, are delaying bookings and depleting inventories in anticipation that raw material costs will follow suit,” said CIMB economist Song Seng Wun in the context of the decline in overall new orders, the largest fall since the 2008-2009 recession.

The slowdown in manufacturing activity appears to have manifested itself in weak demand for factory space in Singapore, according to property consultancy DTZ Research. That, coupled with a sudden rise of 14.5 million square feet in factory space inventory offered for letting out, contributed to a decline in industrial rents during the fourth quarter in 2014, according to TODAY. Compared to the third quarter, industrial rents fell 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 42.31 points lower or -1.26 per cent to 3,328.28, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.10 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.08 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.19 per cent.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials, maritime, health care and utilities – up by 1.56, 1.55, 1.43 and 1.42 per cent respectively. The losing sectors were oil & gas, consumer goods and financials, which were down by 1.84, 1.58 and 1.19 per cent respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street ended with sharp losses following a 5.5 per cent crash in oil prices that hammered energy stocks down by nearly 4 per cent, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 325.27 points (-1.82 per cent) to 17,507.72, the S&P 500 declined 37.18 points (-1.81 per cent) to 2,021.02 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 74.24 points (-1.57 per cent) to 4,652.57. Losses in European stocks, following fears of Eurozone instability on account of Greece, also roiled sentiments on the US exchanges.

Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) closed lower by 3.70 per cent to SG$0.260 after the company announced it had raised SG$230 million from its rights issue which was fully subscribed. Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) continues to be the largest shareholder in the airline, having a stake of 55.8 per cent according to TODAY.

Offshore and specialised vessel designer and shipbuilder Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7) announced the win of a large order valued 100 million NOK (SG$17.51 million) for supply of equipment in the construction of a polar research vessel, said The Straits Times.

Midas Holdings Ltd (SGX:5EN), which supplies equipment for Chinese high speed trains, rose 3.23 per cent to SG$0.32 yesterday. The stock had jumped 24 per cent on Friday, but the company clarified to the SGX that it was unaware of any reasons for the rise. The SGX has warned investors to trade the shares with caution.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (SGX:BS6) shot up 3.31 per cent to end at SG$1.25 yesterday. The company said it had received 13 new shipbuilding orders in the fourth quarter of last year, comprising nine effective orders valued at US$388 million (SG$518 million) and four new options worth US$122 million (SG$163 million), according to The Straits Times. In 2014, the company secured a record US$1.8 billion (SG$2.4 billion) worth of orders covering a total of 41 vessels.

Shares in China Environment Limited (SGX:5OU) surged 24.18 per cent to SG$0.190 on Monday following the approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading for the listing and quotation of its placement of new ordinary shares and warrants worth an aggregate SG$15.08 million with GlobalWin International Consultants, a transaction previously announced in December 2014.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.