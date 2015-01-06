Industrial activity in Singapore contracted during December 2014, according to the Purchasing Manager’s Index, which fell to its lowest level in nearly two years, said The Business Times. The PMI for December read 49.6, lower than 51.8 in November and far below analysts’ expectations of 51. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in activity. "With regional economies also experiencing sagging manufacturing momentum, Singapore will not be immune," said Mizuho Bank economist Vishnu Varathan.

The poor manufacturing performance was mainly due to weak demand both at home and abroad, according to The Straits Times. “While customers could be cautious about demand in the coming months, they could also be watching the rout in international energy prices, are delaying bookings and depleting inventories in anticipation that raw material costs will follow suit,” said CIMB economist Song Seng Wun in the context of the decline in overall new orders, the largest fall since the 2008-2009 recession.

The slowdown in manufacturing activity appears to have manifested itself in weak demand for factory space in Singapore, according to property consultancy DTZ Research. That, coupled with a sudden rise of 14.5 million square feet in factory space inventory offered for letting out, contributed to a decline in industrial rents during the fourth quarter in 2014, according to TODAY. Compared to the third quarter, industrial rents fell 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 42.31 points lower or -1.26 per cent to 3,328.28, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.10 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.08 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.19 per cent.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials, maritime, health care and utilities – up by 1.56, 1.55, 1.43 and 1.42 per cent respectively. The losing sectors were oil & gas, consumer goods and financials, which were down by 1.84, 1.58 and 1.19 per cent respectively.

Overnight, Wall Street ended with sharp losses following a 5.5 per cent crash in oil prices that hammered energy stocks down by nearly 4 per cent, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 325.27 points (-1.82 per cent) to 17,507.72, the S&P 500 declined 37.18 points (-1.81 per cent) to 2,021.02 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 74.24 points (-1.57 per cent) to 4,652.57. Losses in European stocks, following fears of Eurozone instability on account of Greece, also roiled sentiments on the US exchanges.

Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) closed lower by 3.70 per cent to SG$0.260 after the company announced it had raised SG$230 million from its rights issue which was fully subscribed. Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) continues to be the largest shareholder in the airline, having a stake of 55.8 per cent according to TODAY.

Offshore and specialised vessel designer and shipbuilder Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7) announced the win of a large order valued 100 million NOK (SG$17.51 million) for supply of equipment in the construction of a polar research vessel, said The Straits Times.

Midas Holdings Ltd (SGX:5EN), which supplies equipment for Chinese high speed trains, rose 3.23 per cent to SG$0.32 yesterday. The stock had jumped 24 per cent on Friday, but the company clarified to the SGX that it was unaware of any reasons for the rise. The SGX has warned investors to trade the shares with caution.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (SGX:BS6) shot up 3.31 per cent to end at SG$1.25 yesterday. The company said it had received 13 new shipbuilding orders in the fourth quarter of last year, comprising nine effective orders valued at US$388 million (SG$518 million) and four new options worth US$122 million (SG$163 million), according to The Straits Times. In 2014, the company secured a record US$1.8 billion (SG$2.4 billion) worth of orders covering a total of 41 vessels.

Shares in China Environment Limited (SGX:5OU) surged 24.18 per cent to SG$0.190 on Monday following the approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading for the listing and quotation of its placement of new ordinary shares and warrants worth an aggregate SG$15.08 million with GlobalWin International Consultants, a transaction previously announced in December 2014.

