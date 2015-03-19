Singapore shares represented by the Straits Times Index ended in negative territory on Wednesday as investors preferred to hold off from investing until clarity emerged on interest rate hikes from the latest monetary policy meeting of the US Fed.

In yesterday’s market action, the STI trended higher until 14:30 but corrected sharply thereafter and gave up most of its gains by the close of the day’s trade.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 8.20 points lower or -0.24 per cent to 3,361.75, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.10 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.39 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.62 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,048.7 million shares valued at SG$1,023.4 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 300/156.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were utilities (+0.89 per cent), maritime (+0.47 per cent) and technology (+0.04 per cent). The biggest losers were fledgling (-1.97 per cent), basic materials (-1.90 per cent), Catalist (-1.08 per cent), telecommunications (-1.01 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.76 per cent).

Stocks

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), a global networking and data company, announced the opening of its third data centre spanning 385,000 square foot in Singapore. The largest in Asia Pacific, the data centre is a part of the company’s leading global interconnection platform which it has been growing over the last 16 years, and in which it has invested over US$7.5 billion (SG$10.4 billion), according to Channel News Asia.

ST Aerospace, a unit of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63), has formed a 90:10 joint-venture called ST Aerospace Seats with Japanese company Tenryu Holdings at an investment of SG$29.8 million. Based in Singapore, the unit will be responsible for end-to-end design and manufacture of all classes of airline seats, according to Straits Times.

Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) has proposed a rights issue of 2.7 billion new shares priced at SG$0.01 per share. It will also float an issue of free detachable warrants entitling the holder to subscribe for one new share at the exercise price of SG$0.012.

SHS Holdings Ltd (SGX:566) informed the Singapore exchange that the Chief Executive of its TAT Petroleum unit, Ng Keng Sing, is departing the company on May 26 following his resignation over differences with the group Chief Executive.

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was again the biggest loser on the STI, falling 3.9 per cent to SG$0.865 as nervous investors digested the fresh threat from Iceberg Research regarding the issue of a third research report questioning the company’s governance practices.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) was the top gainer on the STI. It shot up 2.03 per cent to SG$12.04 as investors welcomed news that the airline was in discussions to acquire a stake in a South Korean budget airline.

Civmec Ltd (SGX:P9D) plunged 29 per cent to SG$0.355 after the Singapore exchange issued a “trade with caution” notice regarding the company’s shares. The notice came after the exchange had earlier written to Civmec seeking an explanation for the sharp fall in the value of its shares. The company replied that it was unable to explain the reasons for the same. However, according to The West Australian, the company informed the Singapore exchange last night that it believed the crash in the share price was due to selling by a former Civmec employee and significant shareholder who had invested in the company before its floatation in 2012.

Valuemax Group Ltd (SGX:T6I) fell 2.78 per cent to SG$0.350 after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ValueMax Properties, had entered into an option agreement with Tye Soon Ltd (SGX:T08) for the purchase of properties at 261 Waterloo Street for the consideration amount of SG$11 million.

Economic news, currency and insight

A survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed that economic forecasters now expect the Singapore economy to expand 2.8 per cent this year, down from the earlier forecast of 3.1 per cent. The new estimate falls within the official projected range of 2 to 4 per cent GDP growth.

Credit Suisse economist Michael Wan said to The Business Times: "The poll basically reflects what we already know – that the near-term outlook is pretty weak. We've already seen it from (various key economic indicators): exports, industrial production and retail sales have pretty much all disappointed across the board. So that's probably part of the reason behind the tempering of expectations."

The US Fed concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting Wednesday, and its statement was notable for the removal of the phrase “patient.” However, that should not be construed as an indication that rate hikes were imminent, because in the same breath, the Fed effectively said rate hikes would be subject to meeting its goals of 2 per cent inflation and full employment, according to Fortune.

The stock markets viewed the statement by the Fed bullishly, interpreting that interest rates would rise later rather than sooner. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.11 points, or 1.3 percent, to 18,076.19, the S&P 500 Index rose 25.22 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,099.50 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 45.39 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,982.83.

US crude oil jumped US$1.20 to end at US$44.66 per barrel in New York.