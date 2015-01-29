Singapore stocks on Wednesday clawed back a small gain of nearly 7 points in the STI in the dying hours of trade, after falling during most of the session.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.95 points higher or +0.20 per cent to 3,419.15, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.60 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.41 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.01 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,378.2 million shares valued at SG$1,228.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 233/177.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were fledgling (+1.57 per cent), oil and gas (+1.12 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.98 per cent). The big losers were basic materials (-1.54 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.58 per cent).

Stocks

Magnus Bocker, Chief Executive, The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said he would like to formally link together various Southeast Asian bourses in much the same way as the Stock Connect link between Hong Kong and Shanghai, according to a report in TODAY. “I’m optimistic that out of that ASEAN Trading Link, with what’s going on in linking up markets, that hopefully within a couple of years we can link ASEAN closer together between the exchanges, the clearing houses,” he said, referring to the nascent connectivity link between stock broking houses in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4), which closed higher by 1.45 per cent at SG$8.38, and SembCorp Industries Ltd (SGX:U96), which moved up 0.70 per cent to SG$4.30, were the important stocks that gained in the oil and gas sector.

Parkway Life REIT (SGX:C2PU), one of Asia’s largest listed healthcare REITs, said gross revenue rose 1.5 per cent to SG$25.1 million in its fourth quarter. Distributable income for the quarter was up 2.9 per cent to SG$17.5 million, as net property income for the quarter rose 1.3 per cent to SG$23.5 million, according to HealthInvestor.

SP Corporation Ltd (SGX:S13) said net profit during the financial year 2014 fell 11 per cent to SG$2.13 million, compared to SG$2.4 million in 2013, as both tyre distribution and commodity trading activities declined, and revenue dropped 14 per cent.

Terratech Group Ltd (SGX:40I) said it had entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity in Meilian Changchi, a Chinese company that produces and sells marble tiles and marble mosaic tiles, for SG$15.44 million in an all-stock deal. The acquisition will allow Terratech greater efficiencies and cost savings through in-house processing of marble slabs at Meilian Changchi’s factories, said The Business Times.

Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) said it will redeem bonds worth US$750 million (SG$1015 million), originally due in 2018, on February 27, by paying 103.375 per cent of the principal amount of the bonds along with any unpaid accrued interest, as reported by The Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

In a surprise move on Wednesday, Singapore’s central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) eased monetary policy and down-shifted its expectations of inflation in the light of falling global oil prices, according to The Business Times.

In an unscheduled monetary policy statement, a rarity for MAS, the bank said it would slow down the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar as measured against a trade weighted basket of currencies, by reducing the slope of the Singapore Nominal Effective Exchange Rate policy band, though the width and level of the band would remain unchanged. MAS said the adjustment "is consistent with the more benign inflation outlook in 2015 and appropriate for ensuring medium-term price stability in the economy".

Though MAS stuck with its GDP forecast of 2 to 4 per cent for 2015, it cut its forecast for headline inflation from 0.5 to 1.5 per cent to -0.5 to 0.5 per cent and for core inflation from 2 to 3 per cent to 0.5 to 1.5 per cent. "The outlook for inflation has shifted significantly since the last monetary policy statement in October 2014, largely due to the decline in global oil prices," MAS said.

Singapore became at least the ninth nation to undertake monetary easing in some form or the other this month, as central banks moved to counter the risks from disinflation and struggling global growth. The Singapore dollar fell as much as 1.1 per cent against the US dollar to a four-and-half year low after the announcement by the MAS.

Singapore stocks may be negatively impacted by the overnight fall on Wall Street with major indices falling by nearly 1 per cent or more following the US Fed policy statement which kept alive the chance that interest rates could get a hike in 2015. Singapore’s oil and gas sector may also be affected by fresh falls in the oil price after data showed that US crude stocks were at a record high. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery dropped US$1.78 to US$44.45 a barrel on the NYMEX, its lowest since March 2009, according to the Straits Times.

