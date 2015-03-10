Singapore stocks moved down in step with other Asian stock markets which were depressed by fresh apprehensions that a US interest rate hike is looming larger after the release of strong US payroll data on Friday. Global markets took their cue on Monday from Wall Street’s sharp fall on Friday.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.94 points lower or -0.38 per cent to 3,404.57, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.17 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.84 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.42 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,178.2 million shares valued at SG$1,211.7 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 287/144.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were consumer services (+0.43 per cent), healthcare (+0.36 per cent) and China (0.12 per cent). The losers were telecommunications (-1.53 per cent), technology (-1.32 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-1.22 per cent), maritime (-1.17 per cent) and basic materials (-1.03 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) plunged over 5 per cent to SG$1.00 after fresh allegations by Iceberg Research that the company still needed to account for impairments of about SG$315 million. The stock was the biggest loser on the STI yesterday.

Genting Singapore PLC(SGX:G13) jumped 3.78 per cent to SG$0.960 and was the top gainer on the STI. A Genting Hong Kong Ltd (HKG:0678) unit called Star NCLC Holdings Ltd is proposing to sell 6,250,000 shares representing approximately 2.7 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH). “The board considers the offering as a good opportunity for the group to realise profits with cash inflow from partial realisation of its investment in NCLH,” said Genting HK of its portion of the shares.

Mail and logistics operator Singapore Post Ltd (SGX:S08) is investing in a 33 per cent stake in a joint-venture entity setup with Trikomsel Oke Tbk, a leading distributor and retailer of mobile phones in Indonesia. “Indonesia is expected to become the third largest consumer base in the world, after China and India, and the seventh largest economy worldwide. As the regional enabler of e-commerce, it is crucial for us to find the right partners in emerging markets,” said SingPost’s Group Chief Executive Wolfgang Baier, and quoted by TODAY. “Trikomsel has a broad retail distribution reach and will provide access to convenient pick-up locations across the country. Trikomsel in return can leverage our expertise in e-commerce logistics as well as our existing business platforms and initiatives to grow their business,” he added.

According to Business Times, a joint-venture company between Yongnam Engineering & Construction, a subsidiary of Yongnam Holdings Ltd (SGX:Y02), and Jian Huang Construction Co has won a SG$159 million contract for the JTC Food Hub at the Senoko Food Zone. The development, which will comprise 50 modular factory units as well as an integrated cold room-warehouse facility, will be built on a land area of 33,000 square metres.

Triyards Holdings Ltd (SGX:RC5) announced a win of two contracts worth over US$100 million (SG$138 million). It will build two ice class Multipurpose Support Vessels for Ocean Energy Ventures Ltd, according to Asian Oil and Gas. The second contract is for a new turret fabrication project awarded by London Marine Consultants and is a part of the latter’s EPC contract for an external turret mooring system for the Libra field’s extended well test floating production, storage and off loading vessel.

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX:S68) yesterday inaugurated its new Hong Kong office after operations there registered good growth in both traded volumes and members. "With its strategic location to China and Taiwan, Hong Kong is an integral part of SGX's Greater China strategy," commented Mr Chew Sutat, executive vice president of SGX. "We have been working closely with our local partners in contributing to the development of Hong Kong's derivatives market."

The exchange also launched two new iron ore derivative contracts on Monday according to its news release. The SGX TSI Iron Ore CFR China (58 per cent Fe Fines) Index Futures and SGX TSI Iron Ore CFR China (58 per cent Fe Fines) Swap will both reflect the value of "58 per cent Fe fines", or fine ore powder containing 58 per cent iron content, as delivered to China's Qingdao port on a cost and freight (CFR) basis. The exchange will use The Steel Index (TSI) daily iron ore price index published by Platts, a leading global provider of energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture information, as the settlement basis for these new iron ore swap and futures contracts.

Economic news, currency and insight

Asian stocks were under pressure on Monday, following the sharp fall on Wall Street on Friday after the release of a strong non-farm payrolls report. Apprehensions that the US fed would hike interest rates sooner rather than later took a toll on stocks around the world. “The spectre is that of a Fed hiking rates into an economic slowdown, and a higher US dollar and higher real rates taking further steam out of the economy. Who should cheer that?” analysts at Reorient Research said in a note, as quoted by TODAY.

Mr Richard Jerram, chief economist at Bank of Singapore, said as per TODAY: “Irrespective of whether the first interest rate hike comes in June or September, we are concerned that the market is underestimating the speed and scale of tightening over the following couple of years.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian ringgit currency plunged to a six-year low of 3.6840 a US dollar as at 10 am on March 9 in Kuala Lumpur, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It sank as low as 3.6908, said the Straits Times. The Indonesian rupiah also plunged to its weakest level since 1998 to 13,069 a dollar as at 10.14 am in Jakarta. It touched 13,073 earlier, the lowest since August 1998.

An analysis by property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle found that condominium sales have slumped by 60 per cent after tough home loan restrictions were introduced in mid-2013, reports the Straits Times. Unfortunately, these experts do not expect this market to recover in 2015, and fear that it may fall even further as buyers continue to hold out for lower prices.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks bounced back Monday after their sharp fall on Friday, boosted by merger and acquisition activity and the rise in Apple shares following the launch of its Apple watch. According to Reuters the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.94 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,995.72, the S&P 500 gained 8.17 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,079.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.07 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,942.44.