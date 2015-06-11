singapore stocks take a breather from the downtrend end nearly 1 per cent higher 689382015

After four straight sessions of losses, stocks represented by Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended in positive territory on Wednesday as value hunters and technical traders punched in to buy orders around the psychologically significant level of 3,300. The index also rebounded on news that Singapore’s weighting would not be cut because the MSCI was not immediately including China “A” shares in its Emerging Markets Index.

Given that gainers far outstripped the number of losers, the overall market too was bullish – a positive factor for the market in the days to come.

In market action, the STI was moving higher right out of the gate and reached its best level of the day shortly after noon. Barring a slightly negative and sideways trend thereafter, the index closed with most of its gains intact.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 30.64 points or 0.93% higher to 3,325.77, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.17%.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.16%, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.23%.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,204.5 million shares valued $1,141.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 239/180.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the big gainers were basic materials (+1.69%), healthcare (+1.49%), technology (+1.42%) and oil and gas (+1.25%). The only losing sectors were maritime (-0.18%) and real estate investment trusts (-0.02%).

Stocks

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5) announced it had struck a pre-commitment with supply chain company CEVA Logistics regarding a tenancy at its West Park Industrial Estate in Melbourne. According to The Australian, Frasers Centrepoint will soon commence construction of a new 90,000 square metre campus style warehouse and office facility for CEVA.

Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) announced the redemption in full of its $95 million, 6.25% three-year bond that matured on June 8, putting to rest investors’ fears regarding the company’s ability to meet its debt obligations for the year, according to the Straits Times.

Shares in China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (SGX:D4N) plunged 10.11% to $0.080 after Tuesday’s media report that its substantial shareholder, Shi Jian, had been required by the PRC Changzhou Procuratorate to remain under "custody in designated residence".

Petra Foods Limited (SGX:P34) said it was divesting its consumer distribution business which had been unprofitable for many years. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Delfi Singapore will sell its agency brands portfolio and associated inventory to Auric Pacific Marketing, a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Auric Pacific Group Limited (SGX:A23), by June 30, according to Business Times.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment TR (SGX:TS0U) announced it will pay its sponsor OUE Ltd (SGX:LJ3) between $1 billion – $1.1 billion to acquire a stake of 61.16 – 67.95% in One Raffles Place, according to the Business Times. Once the transaction is closed, OUE C-Reit's portfolio will exceed $3 billion in value.

Economic news

Figures from SRX Property showed that rents of private condominiums and apartments fell by 0.6% in May when compared with April, chiefly due to a 1.5% decline in rents outside the central region. On a year-on-year basis, rents in May were down 6% compared to the prior year period, and 11.7% below their highest level in January 2013, according to the Straits Times. The number of units rented in May was 3,337, down 3% from 3,439 units in April.

On Wall Street overnight, stocks rebounded as crude oil prices rallied and Greece negotiations showed signs of progress, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.36 points, or 1.33 percent, to 18,000.4, the S&P 500 gained 25.05 points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,105.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.82 points, or 1.25 percent, to 5,076.69.

