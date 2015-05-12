Singapore stocks managed to end a half percentage point higher on Monday based on a bullish overnight close on Wall Street and gains in Chinese stocks in Shanghai as well as Hong Kong.

However, the day’s trading was marked by poor volume, though market breadth was reasonably positive.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 18.79 points or 0.54 per cent higher to 3,470.8, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.14 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.09 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.15 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,125.8 million shares valued at SG$801.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 221/179.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were technology (+2.07 per cent), basic materials (+1.44 per cent), telecommunications (+0.90 per cent) and consumer services (+0.64 per cent). The biggest losers were utilities (-1.39 per cent), CataList index (-1.13 per cent), oil and gas (-0.68 per cent) and maritime (-0.62 per cent).

Stocks

Offshore services provider Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) said profit for the quarter ended March 31 increased slightly by 1 per cent to US$5.5 million (SG$7.35 million) compared to US$5.4 million in the prior year period, owing to higher charter and brokerage revenue, as well as better revenue from shipyard services and investments, according to IHS Maritime 360. However, revenue jumped 119 per cent to US$60.7 million.

Oil field engineering provider MTQ Corporation Limited (SGX:M05) reported a net loss of SG$6.53 million during the fourth quarter ended on March 31, compared to a net profit of SG$5.5 billion in the prior year period, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of SG$6.8 million related to its binder and engine systems businesses. The company announced an unchanged final dividend of two cents per share, according to the Straits Times.

Vehicle inspection and testing services provider VICOM Limited (SGX:V01) said net profit during the quarter ended March 31 was up 5.1 per cent to SG$8.42 million and revenue grew 5.2 per cent to SG$28.3 million, as per Straits Times.

CSE Global Ltd. (SGX:544) said net profit during the three months ended March 31 grew 0.9 per cent to SG$7.6 million from SG$7.5 million in the prior year period. Revenue jumped 13.2 per cent to SG$105.5 million, and gross margins were higher at 28.5 per cent compared to 27.5 per cent previously, as per a report in Straits Times.

Construction company Sim Lian Group Ltd (SGX:S05) said net profit for the third quarter ended March 31 jumped 426 per cent to SG$90.2 million from just SG$17.1 million in the prior year period. Quarterly revenue zoomed 557 per cent to SG$634.3 million compared to SG$96.5 million last year. Yesterday, the stock was up 7.27 per cent at SG$0.885.

Property developer Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd. (SGX:M35) said net profit during the first-quarter ended on March 31 fell 14 per cent to SG$12.3 million, while revenue grew by 292.5 per cent to SG$99.2 million. Sales were up as the company, based on the progress of construction work at its newly launched condominium, The Panorama, recognised proportional revenues.

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5) announced the sale of the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth Hotel property to its hospitality trust fund for AU$224 million (SG$237 million). “Sydney was one of the strongest performing hospitality markets in Australia in 2014 and the outlook remains positive in 2015. The acquisition of Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime asset in a tightly held market,” the chief executive of the REIT manager, Ms Eu Chin Fen, said, according to the Australian. Last month, the company sold its 357 Collins Street, Melbourne office tower property to its commercial property trust fund for AU$222.5 million.

Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SGX:T39) announced Monday that it had signed a multi-year strategic partnership with Outbrain, the world’s largest content discovery platform. "Through this partnership, we are confident that Outbrain will help us drive increased audience engagement, provide key insights and analytics about our core digital users, while at the same time maximize the monetization of our audience through a native experience," said Ms Tan Su-Lin, deputy head of the digital division at SPH.

Trek 2000 International Ltd (SGX:5AB) said net profit during the quarter ended March 31, 2015 rose 18.3 per cent to US$544,000, while revenue surged 79.7 per cent to US$26.8 million. Chairman and Chief Executive Mr Henn Tan said the group had succeeded in securing “strategic partnerships” with international firms, according to Straits Times.

China Fishery Group Limited (SGX:B0Z) said Monday that net profit for its second quarter ended March 28 declined 75.5 per cent to US$4.3 million compared to the prior year period, following the closure of fishing in the North Centre Anchovy fishery by the Peruvian government. The company also said there was “virtually no production of fish meal or fish oil” in the first half year ended March due to the said closure as well as temporary seawater warming, according to Straits Times. Revenue therefore declined 57.4 per cent to US$76.7 million.

Palm oil producer First Resources Ltd (SGX:EB5) said net profit during the first quarter ended March 31 fell 38.5 per cent to US$27.7 million, while revenue slumped 46 per cent to US$96.3 million from US$178 million in the prior year period, according to Straits Times. The numbers were impacted adversely due to lower average selling prices and sales volumes of palm-based products.

Centurion Corp Ltd (SGX:OU8) said Monday that net profit during the first-quarter ended March 31 slumped 58 per cent to SG$9.4 million from SG$22.60 million in the prior year period. However, quarterly revenue jumped 44 per cent to SG$25.3 million, led largely by higher revenue in its accommodation business. It noted that the prior year period included a one-time gain of SG$17.3 million derived from the sale of industrial factory units.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) and Macquarie Capital Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd (MCSSPL) have found nothing wrong after their investigation into a recent complaint by certain professional traders regarding the latter’s market-making for its Hang Seng Index structured warrants, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

Though currently the Singapore Savings Bonds may only be purchased on cash payment, Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State for Finance, said yesterday that the government may also consider allowing the use of Central Provident Fund savings for purchase of these bonds, according to Straits Times. The government may also consider allowing investors to pay for these bonds from their Supplementary Retirement Scheme accounts.

According to a report in TODAY, Singapore is at risk of losing its allure as a low tax business destination because of various measures being implemented by its neighbours such as Indonesia and Australia. Indonesia may consider bringing down its corporate tax rate gradually so as to take away incentives for corporations to route profits through entities in Singapore, as revealed by President Joko Widodo’s top aide over the weekend. Meanwhile, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said yesterday that the federal budget being presented today will contain measures to discourage tax avoidance through various strategies by multinational companies.

On Wall Street, stocks ended with losses following a decline in oil prices, concerns regarding slowing Chinese economic growth and the impasse in the Greece-EU negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.94 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 18,105.17. The S&P 500 lost 10.77 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,105.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,993.57.