Amidst a perfect storm in global markets, oil crashed again to new five year lows, and a “risk-off’ sentiment took hold, punishing equities the most after fresh political turmoil surfaced in Greece. Meanwhile, China signalled troubles in its credit markets with regulatory restrictions on collateral for short term debt. Chinese stocks and the yuan plunged to five-year lows, while US and European stocks fell in their second straight session.

However, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) bucked the trend and ended 1.43 points higher or +0.04 per cent to 3304.82, taking the year-to-date returns to 4.42 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.08 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent.

Amongst FTSE sectors, the Telecommunications, Financials and Health Care sectors were the top gainers with 1.63, 0.92 and 0.75 per cent respectively. The losers were Maritime, Catalist and Industrials, down 1.34, 1.16 and 0.98 per cent respectively.

Telecom stocks Singapore Telecommunications (SGX:Z74) and StarHub (SGX:CC3) gained 1.81 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.

MM2 Asia Pte Ltd (SGX:41C), Singapore’s first listed movie production company, debuted on the SGX yesterday, reported Channel News Asia. The company is the maker of hit productions such as Ah Boys To Men I and II. Its stock closed yesterday at SG$0.250, unchanged from its IPO issue price of SG$0.250, though at one point the stock fell to SG$0.200, according to SGX data.

The shares of civil engineering company Huationg Global Pte Ltd (SGX:41B) shot higher by 17.5 per cent in their first day of trading on the Catalist board. The stock closed at SG$0.23, up 15 per cent from the IPO issue price of SG$0.20 but down from the day’s high of SG$0.245.

There was high volume trading in the shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) as more than eight million shares changed hands – four times their 200-day moving average, and the stock moved up to close at SG$7.60, their best level since August. According to The Business Times, investment bankers Goldman Sachs have rated the exchange as a Buy, citing a turnaround in profits and benefits from their Chinese contract.

The Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) said yesterday that resale prices for non-landed private residences dropped 1.1 per cent in November compared to October, and 3.4 per cent year-on-year. In a sign that the government’s property cooling measures were having the desired effect only 388 condo units transacted in the resale market, down over 22 per cent from October according to The Straits Times.

Singapore’s Ministry of Finance announced that an agreement had been signed with the US to implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). Under this act, non-US financial institutions must regularly submit information on financial accounts held by US persons to the US Internal Revenue Service.

