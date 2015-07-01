Singapore stocks ended over one percent higher in sympathy with the rebound on the Chinese stock exchanges, as well as the perception that, maybe, a Greek default is already baked into prices. The Straits Times Index was able to claw back most of the losses incurred Monday in the knee-jerk reaction to the bad news over the weekend of Greece shutting down its banks and stock exchange.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 38.61 points or 1.18 per cent higher to 3318.79, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.38 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.76 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.30 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,180.8 million shares valued at SG$1259.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 250/173.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included technology (+2.83 per cent), telecommunications (+1.90 per cent), real estate holding and development (+1.23 per cent) and financials (+1.13 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included basic materials (-0.95 per cent), oil and gas (-0.13 per cent) and CataList (-0.10 per cent).

Stocks

SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96) wholly owned subsidiary SembCorp Development announced that its joint-venture Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint-Venture Company obtained exclusive rights from Nghe An Province to develop a 750 hectare integrated township and industrial park, according to the Business Times. The joint-venture has also been awarded the investment license for the first phase of the project.

Ireit Global (SGX:UD1U) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with HFS Immobilienfonds Deutschland 6 GmbH & Co KG to acquire a property in Berlin for 144.2 million euros (SG$217.7 million), according to the Business Times. The property will yield net 7.1 per cent and its principal tenant is Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund (DRB), which occupies 98.8 per cent of the property's total lettable area on a lease expiring in 2024.

Commodities Trader Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) was reported to have purchased about 461,000 tonnes of raw sugar against the July contract on ICE Futures US that expired on Tuesday. According to the Reuters report, the purchase would be worth about US$125 million based on the closing price.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) may see results from its recent efforts to woo Israeli start-ups to list their IPOs. Small Israeli tech start-ups looking for capital and better visibility could make a beeline for Singapore’s junior board Catalist, according to the Business Times.

Novo Group Limited (SGX:MR8) said it incurred a net loss of US$11.32 million during the fourth quarter ended April 2015, up from US$6.52 million in the prior year period. The company cut selling prices to levels below cost in an attempt to clear out its inventories, according to Business Times.

Hyflux Capital (Singapore), a subsidiary of Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:600), has agreed with Tuspark Technology Services Investment to set up an investment holding company which will hold strategic investments in water projects in China and, in which, it will hold a 25 per cent stake.

Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (SGX:C52) said Tuesday morning that it incorporated a subsidiary, Metroline Rail Ltd in the UK to avail of opportunities in the rail business in London, according to Business Times.

Economic news

Greece became the first advanced economy in the 70-year-old history of the IMF to default on a loan payment, according to the Wall Street Journal. Greece failed to pay an amount of US$1.7 billion (SG$2.26 billion) to the IMF, an adverse development for both the financial institution and the beleaguered country.

"I confirm that the SDR 1.2 billion repayment due by Greece to the IMF today has not been received," said Fund spokesman Gerry Rice, as quoted by the Straits Times. “We have informed our executive board that Greece is now in arrears and can only receive IMF financing once the arrears are cleared.”

According to the Irish Times, Eurozone finance ministers will hold an emergency conference call on Wednesday to consider Greece’s request for a third bailout, though Athens’ last-minute appeal for an extension of the bailout program was dismissed on Tuesday night.

Stocks closed higher after volatile trading on Wall Street as investors hoped for a deal to retain Greece in the Euro, despite its likely default on an IMF payment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.16 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,619.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,063.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,986.87.