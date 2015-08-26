Singapore stocks put on a show of strength Tuesday and gained over 1.5 per cent in a relief rally that was likely just a technical correction to the massive losses in previous sessions.

Investors did not give much importance to the volatility and the losses overnight on Wall Street, or to the early bearishness on regional stock markets, as well as another massive sell-off on the Chinese exchanges. The People’s Bank of China was forced to implement monetary stimulus in the form of a rate cut and a reduction in banks’ reserve requirements to boost investor sentiments.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 42.9 points or 1.51 per cent higher at 2,886.29, taking the year-to-date performance to -14.23 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 2.41 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 2.35 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,136.4 million shares valued at SG$2,355 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 326/177.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the big gainers included oil and gas (+7.06 per cent), healthcare (+5.53 per cent), basic materials (+4.19 per cent), telecommunications (+.06 per cent), maritime (+2.32 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+2.03 per cent). Consumer goods (-1.30 per cent) and industrials (-0.14 per cent) were the only two losing sectors.

Stocks

Digital entertainment products provider Creative Technology Ltd. (SGX:C76) said net loss during the financial fourth quarter ending June 30 fell 22 per cent to US$2.66 million (SG$3.74 million) from US$3.38 million in the prior year period, while revenue plunged 8 per cent to US$21.16 million from US$23.05 million.

Integrated heavy lift specialist and services provider Tiong Woon Corp. Holdings Ltd. (SGX:T06) said net profit for the full year ended June 30 fell 46 per cent to SG$12 million, while revenue slumped 12 per cent to SG$145.7 million, owing chiefly to a challenging business environment and operating landscape in the energy sector, according to the Straits Times.

According to the Straits Times, the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund is in the fray to buy Blackrock’s Asia Square Tower One, an office building in Singapore’s CBD. CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) and Keppel Land are also said to have bid for the tower, estimated to be valued at over SG$3.5 billion.

Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP), the latest company which finds itself in the eye of a short seller’s ‘research’ storm, said Tuesday that its Board of Directors and management considered the allegations raised in an anonymous short seller report “clearly baseless and without merit,” according to the Business Times. It said it will strenuously investigate the source of the report, and take “all such action as may be necessary to fully protect and defend its interests.” The company also said it will be engaging Deloitte Singapore to undertake an independent review of the allegations raised in the anonymous report.

Chinese firm Zhong Xu Kang Yi will inject 120 million yuan (SG$26.14 million) in cash as paid-up capital in Tritech Vavie Health Care Technologies Co Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Tritech Group Limited (SGX:5G9), in return for a 60 per cent stake, said the Business Times.

Economic news

The People’s Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6 per cent and reduced reserve requirements by 50 basis points to 18 per cent as it moved to revitalise a sluggish economy and help stabilise the free fall in the country’s stock exchanges.

On Wall Street Tuesday, US stocks gave up most of their early gains and instead, ended in negative territory. News of a Chinese rate cut as well as strong data on new home sales and consumer confidence helped stoke the initial rally. However, jittery investors appeared to have sold into market strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.3 per cent, or 205 points, to 15,666, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.4 per cent, or 26 points, to 1,868 and the Nasdaq lost 0.4 per cent, or 20 points, to 4,506.