The Singapore Exchange concluded a half-day, pre-holiday trading session on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ending in the black.

Investors will focus on Singapore’s Budget Statement to be delivered in Parliament today by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at 15:30.

Singapore’s Budget 2015 has been dubbed the ‘Jubilee Budget’ as it coincides with the nation’s celebration of its 50th year of independence.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 19.75 points higher or +0.58 per cent to 3,435.66, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.10 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.46 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.22 per cent. The Wednesday session ended early at 12:30 in view of the ensuing Chinese New Year holidays.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were technology (+1.39 per cent), maritime (+1.04 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.96 per cent). Only utilities (-0.17 per cent) and consumer goods (-0.63 per cent) ended with losses for the day.

Stocks

Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) gained 1.90 per cent to SG$1.07. The stock has been under a short attack following the release of a research report by little-known Iceberg Research alleging accounting improprieties.

According to the Business Times, this research report is now under investigation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a development that was welcomed by Noble. However, Iceberg Research appeared to be unflustered by this: "It is perfectly normal that the regulators review our report," it said in an e-mailed response to queries by the Business Times. "As many people have remarked, we use public financial information, which should simplify the review process."

For its part, the Monetary Authority of Singapore confirmed it was reviewing the report, and said, “All market participants are subject to market conduct provisions in Part XII of the Securities and Futures Act (SFA)," and added, "MAS will take appropriate action if there are breaches of the SFA.”

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (SGX:BS6) jumped 0.81 per cent to SG$1.24 after the company announced it had secured new build orders from new customer JHW Engineering & Contracting Ltd (JHW), a subsidiary of JACCAR Holdings that owns EVERGAS, a world leader in ethylene and ethane gas transportation, according to NextInsight. The contract is to build two 27,500 CBM Liquefied Natural Gas carriers for US$135m (SG$183.51 million).

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (SGX:N03) soared 3.03 per cent to SG$1.02 on news of the company’s decision to sell its APL Logistics business unit for US$1.2 billion (SG$1.63 billion) to a Japanese concern.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to data from Singapore’s Department of Statistics, released in its annual survey of Key Household Income Trends, middle-income families suffered the slowest rise in monthly real incomes compared with those at the top or the bottom, as reported by AsiaOne.

Inflation-adjusted wages rose an average of less than 5 per cent in 2014 compared to 2013 for households in the middle 60 per cent of income earners, while real incomes for the top 20 per cent income earners grew 6.2 per cent in the same period, the report said. For the bottom 20 per cent of households, real wages gained 5.9 per cent in 2014.

According to fellow NUS sociologist Pauline Straughan, the trend discovered by the survey indicated that the Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, rose last year. "For any kind of social stability, the middle group is the one you want to look after, as it is the group that is going to say they are active stakeholders with investments in infrastructure, and therefore won't want to rock the establishment," she said.

There has been rising anticipation that this year’s budget, to be presented today in Parliament at 15:30 (SGT), will focus on this middle income group.

According to the Business Times, however, the Jubilee Budget will aim to equip the Singapore economy with the skill sets needed to navigate for the future, as well as providing retirement security for a rapidly ageing population.

The SkillsFuture initiative, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech last August, is likely to be a significant component of today’s budget proposals, which may shed more precise information on its scope and impact.

The government is also expected to introduce the Silver Support Scheme, which aims to help needy elderly people that have insufficient savings for retirement by paying annual bonuses to these seniors once they attain the age of 65 years. This could cost the government an estimated SG$10 billion to SG$12 billion, according to economists.

A live webcast of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s 2015 Budget speech at 15:30 today will be available on www.singaporebudget.gov.sg and the Singapore Budget mobile app.