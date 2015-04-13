singapore stocks moved higher friday on global bullish sentiments 463892015

The battle between Noble Group and Muddy Waters escalates


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2015 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index moved higher on Friday, led by a bullish overnight close on Wall Street and sharp rallies in regional markets. The index shrugged off the escalating battle between short seller Muddy Waters and beleaguered Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) and proceeded to clock decent gains.

However, the index could not maintain the high levels it reached by mid-session, and gave up a large chunk of those gains by the close. Nevertheless, market breadth represented by the ratio of gainers versus losers was the highest seen in recent sessions, indicating that, increasingly, investors were returning to the broad market.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.08 points or 0.35 per cent higher to 3,472.38, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.19 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.13 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 1.40 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,698.9 million shares valued at SG$1,310.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 320/139.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were healthcare (+2.13 per cent), Catalist index (+1.54 per cent), maritime (+1.30 per cent), industrials (+1.06 per cent) and oil and gas (+1.05 per cent). The top losing sectors were utilities (-0.70 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.31 per cent), consumer goods (-0.09 per cent) and financials (-0.03 per cent).

Noble Group vs. Muddy Waters

Lenders have shown solidarity with Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), which is under fire from short seller Muddy Waters who questioned its accounting practices and cash flow trends. According to FinanceAsia, a group of 15 banks syndicated the company’s SG$2.25 billion revolving loan facility last week. “We have banked the company for many years, this is not the first time it is raising money,” said one lender. “If it was any other company, we may act differently but we have a view on the credit,” the banker added.

Muddy Waters alleged that Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) existed only to borrow and burn cash, and that the company had been cash flow positive for only four out of the last 20 years.

On Friday, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) issued a point-by-point rebuttal of Muddy Waters’ charges. Regarding cash flow, it said: “In fact, our balance sheet has never been stronger. Furthermore, the time period of 20 years referenced by Muddy Waters has seen Noble grow from a company with SG$377 million of revenue to revenues of more than SG$85 billion.” It said it was “categorically rejecting their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading.”

On Friday, after the rebuttal, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was the second highest gainer on the Straits Times Index, moving up 3.5 per cent to SG$0.890.

However, Muddy Waters said on Twitter that Noble’s reply was only “massively misleading,” and that it will counter with its own “full rebuttal” of the rebuttal. "We can already tell it will be fun," they added.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Saturday that it was reviewing Muddy Waters’ report, according to AsiaOne.

Stocks

Singapore-based Royal Group, led by real estate tycoon Asok Kumar Hiranandani, has acquired Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur from a real estate PE fund managed by BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Royal Group paid RM388 million (SG$144.85 million) for the 540 room four-star hotel, said to have an occupancy rate of 75 per cent.

SMRT Corporation Ltd. (SGX:S53) announced that its subsidiary Singapore Rail Engineering had entered into a joint venture agreement with Faiveley Transport, a global railway equipment manufacturer and supplier, for  marketing and supply, maintenance and repair services, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

Governments of countries where the major commodity companies are located are scrutinising closely their possible use of Singapore as a tax avoidance hub. According to Straits Times, the large oil, mining and soft commodity companies route billions of dollars of revenue through Singapore, which has low tax rates, but take the plea that they conduct trading operations in the island state with a view to be closer to Asian clients, local expertise and logistics, as well as trade routes.

UOB Asset Management said Friday that it continued to be positive on the outlook for the equity and fixed income asset classes. "Improving global economic growth in 2015, combined with low inflation and supportive monetary policies, will lead to a year of moderate performance distributed broadly and similarly across most regions," it said, as quoted by Straits Times.

According to Straits Times, Singapore’s listed trusts which include 28 real estate investment trusts and six stapled trusts, averaged total returns of 4.1 per cent on a dividend adjusted basis during the first quarter of this year, and a year-to-date gain of 5 per cent.

Economists from banks including Credit Suisse Group and Bank of America are suggesting that the Monetary Authority of Singapore should increase the frequency of its policy announcements, and perhaps meet on a quarterly basis, to avoid wrong footing investors as it did in January with its surprise easing announcement. "By constraining yourself to semiannual policy statements, it could force essentially a second-best policy response from the central bank," Michael Wan, a Singapore-based economist at Credit Suisse, said Wednesday, according to Straits Times. "But if you come out to officially say: 'we'll do quarterly statements,' it primes the market for a more frequent shift in policy settings."

Wall Street moved higher on Friday night, driven by a path-breaking restructuring by General Electric that would allow it to exit its financial businesses and pay nearly SG$90 billion in buybacks and dividends to shareholders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.5 points, or 0.5 percent, to 18,049.23, the S&P 500 gained 9.84 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,101.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.68 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,991.25.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.