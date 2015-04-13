Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index moved higher on Friday, led by a bullish overnight close on Wall Street and sharp rallies in regional markets. The index shrugged off the escalating battle between short seller Muddy Waters and beleaguered Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) and proceeded to clock decent gains.

However, the index could not maintain the high levels it reached by mid-session, and gave up a large chunk of those gains by the close. Nevertheless, market breadth represented by the ratio of gainers versus losers was the highest seen in recent sessions, indicating that, increasingly, investors were returning to the broad market.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.08 points or 0.35 per cent higher to 3,472.38, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.19 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.13 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 1.40 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 2,698.9 million shares valued at SG$1,310.5 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 320/139.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were healthcare (+2.13 per cent), Catalist index (+1.54 per cent), maritime (+1.30 per cent), industrials (+1.06 per cent) and oil and gas (+1.05 per cent). The top losing sectors were utilities (-0.70 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.31 per cent), consumer goods (-0.09 per cent) and financials (-0.03 per cent).

Noble Group vs. Muddy Waters

Lenders have shown solidarity with Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), which is under fire from short seller Muddy Waters who questioned its accounting practices and cash flow trends. According to FinanceAsia, a group of 15 banks syndicated the company’s SG$2.25 billion revolving loan facility last week. “We have banked the company for many years, this is not the first time it is raising money,” said one lender. “If it was any other company, we may act differently but we have a view on the credit,” the banker added.

Muddy Waters alleged that Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) existed only to borrow and burn cash, and that the company had been cash flow positive for only four out of the last 20 years.

On Friday, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) issued a point-by-point rebuttal of Muddy Waters’ charges. Regarding cash flow, it said: “In fact, our balance sheet has never been stronger. Furthermore, the time period of 20 years referenced by Muddy Waters has seen Noble grow from a company with SG$377 million of revenue to revenues of more than SG$85 billion.” It said it was “categorically rejecting their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading.”

On Friday, after the rebuttal, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was the second highest gainer on the Straits Times Index, moving up 3.5 per cent to SG$0.890.

However, Muddy Waters said on Twitter that Noble’s reply was only “massively misleading,” and that it will counter with its own “full rebuttal” of the rebuttal. "We can already tell it will be fun," they added.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Saturday that it was reviewing Muddy Waters’ report, according to AsiaOne.

Stocks

Singapore-based Royal Group, led by real estate tycoon Asok Kumar Hiranandani, has acquired Doubletree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur from a real estate PE fund managed by BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Royal Group paid RM388 million (SG$144.85 million) for the 540 room four-star hotel, said to have an occupancy rate of 75 per cent.

SMRT Corporation Ltd. (SGX:S53) announced that its subsidiary Singapore Rail Engineering had entered into a joint venture agreement with Faiveley Transport, a global railway equipment manufacturer and supplier, for marketing and supply, maintenance and repair services, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

Governments of countries where the major commodity companies are located are scrutinising closely their possible use of Singapore as a tax avoidance hub. According to Straits Times, the large oil, mining and soft commodity companies route billions of dollars of revenue through Singapore, which has low tax rates, but take the plea that they conduct trading operations in the island state with a view to be closer to Asian clients, local expertise and logistics, as well as trade routes.

UOB Asset Management said Friday that it continued to be positive on the outlook for the equity and fixed income asset classes. "Improving global economic growth in 2015, combined with low inflation and supportive monetary policies, will lead to a year of moderate performance distributed broadly and similarly across most regions," it said, as quoted by Straits Times.

According to Straits Times, Singapore’s listed trusts which include 28 real estate investment trusts and six stapled trusts, averaged total returns of 4.1 per cent on a dividend adjusted basis during the first quarter of this year, and a year-to-date gain of 5 per cent.

Economists from banks including Credit Suisse Group and Bank of America are suggesting that the Monetary Authority of Singapore should increase the frequency of its policy announcements, and perhaps meet on a quarterly basis, to avoid wrong footing investors as it did in January with its surprise easing announcement. "By constraining yourself to semiannual policy statements, it could force essentially a second-best policy response from the central bank," Michael Wan, a Singapore-based economist at Credit Suisse, said Wednesday, according to Straits Times. "But if you come out to officially say: 'we'll do quarterly statements,' it primes the market for a more frequent shift in policy settings."

Wall Street moved higher on Friday night, driven by a path-breaking restructuring by General Electric that would allow it to exit its financial businesses and pay nearly SG$90 billion in buybacks and dividends to shareholders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.5 points, or 0.5 percent, to 18,049.23, the S&P 500 gained 9.84 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,101.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.68 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,991.25.