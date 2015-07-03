Singapore stocks ended higher Wednesday, undeterred by a more than 5 per cent plunge in the Shanghai Composite index, and the default by Greece in making a loan repayment to the IMF. Investors were probably looking for a silver lining in the latest request by Greece for an extension of its bailout, hoping there might still be a last-minute solution, and were encouraged by the rally in other regional stock exchanges as well as the positive overnight close on Wall Street.

A sharp rise of over 4 per cent in the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) stock was one of the highlights of the day’s trading.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 13.81 points or 0.42 per cent higher to 3,331.14, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.01 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.76 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.30 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 908.6 million shares valued at SG$924.8 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 209/208.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included real estate holding and development (+1.35 per cent), telecommunications (+1.07 per cent), real estate (+0.80 per cent) and China (+0.68 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included technology (-1.63 per cent), basic materials (-0.87 per cent), utilities (-0.78 per cent); maritime (-0.38 per cent) and healthcare (-0.31 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Technologies Aerospace has inked a six-year engine maintenance contract valued at approximately US$350 million (SG$472 million) with Indian carriers Jet Airways and subsidiary JetLite, as reported by Straits Times. The services would be provided at ST Aerospace facilities in Singapore and China.

Shares in Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68), which jumped over 4 per cent in Wednesday’s trading, attracted the attention of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. MAS sent a query to the exchange which said Wednesday that it was not aware of any information that could explain the movement in its share price, according to Channel News Asia.

Economic news

The Business Times reported that prices of both private and public housing continued to fall in the second quarter of this year, though the pace of the slide has reduced compared to a quarter ago. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s flash index for the second quarter showed that private homes prices fell 0.9 per cent, on top of a 1 per cent decline in the first quarter. On the other hand, the flash index of the Housing Development Board revealed that HDB resale prices declined 0.4 per cent, after a 1 per cent drop in the first quarter.

The Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDiX) has been newly established and will start trading in physically settled diamonds in September, using electronic exchange technology that will enable real-time prices and enhanced liquidity for the market, according to Business Times.

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that total bank lending during the month of May grew for the first time in four months. Loans and advances by domestic banks rose to SG$597 billion last month compared to SG$594.3 billion in April, as reported by Straits Times. Housing in bridging loans in May rose to SG$179.4 billion from SG$179.3 billion in April.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone finance ministers put on hold Greece’s latest proposal for a new credit package. “There will be no further talks in the coming days, not at Eurogroup level, nor between the Greek authorities and the institutions on proposals or financial arrangements,” said Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup, as quoted by Straits Times. “We will simply wait now the outcome of the referendum on Sunday and take into account the outcome of the referendum.”

Stocks closed higher in volatile trading on Wall Street as investors continued to hope for a resolution of the Greek crisis after the country sent a fresh bailout proposal to the Eurozone leadership. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.4 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,757.91, the S&P 500 gained 14.31 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,077.42, and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.26 points, or 0.53 percent, to 5,013.12.