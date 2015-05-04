The Singapore Exchange traded mostly sideways on Thursday, the last day of a holiday-shortened week. The day’s trading was marked by unimpressive volumes and negative market breadth, as investors digested disappointing numbers on employment and bank lending.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) on Thursday ended 0.24 points or 0.01 per cent higher to 3,487.39, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.63 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.47 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.18 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,382.7 million shares valued at SG$1,467.9 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 223/200.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were China (+1.19 per cent), real estate holding and development (+1.00 per cent), healthcare (+0.88 per cent), industrials (+0.77 per cent) and real estate (+0.67 per cent). The biggest losers were consumer goods (-1.04 per cent), fledgling (-0.47 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.33 per cent).

Stocks

Oil and gas exploration and production company Ramba Energy Ltd (SGX:R14), which has interests in Indonesia, announced it had agreed to privately place a total of 68 million shares at 0.27 cents per share with Indonesian tycoon Dato Sri Tahir, giving him a 14.9 per cent interest in the company, according to Splash 24/7. The company will raise approximately SG$17.9 million in net proceeds from the private placement, which it will use mainly for activities relating to its oil and gas program.

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:T24) announced that for the first quarter it more than doubled its net profit to SG$15.9 million from SG$7.7 million on the back of revenues which surged 153 per cent to SG$155.3 million. The strong results for the quarter were attributed to the performance of the company’s property division.

Far East Orchard Ltd (SGX:O10) announced Friday its £40.9 million (SG$82.42 million) acquisition of a portfolio of student accommodation properties located in the northern city of Newcastle in the United Kingdom. The properties are said to be located close to leading local educational institutions such as Northumbria University, Newcastle University, Newcastle University Business School and Newcastle College, according to the Straits Times.

Sino Construction Limited (SGX:F3V) announced last week that it had disposed of non-performing assets worth SG$122.5 million in a restructuring exercise that it commenced in February. The assets which were sold included Guildford Coal for SG$70.9 million, JEMS Exploration for SG$25.2 million and Signet Coking Coal International for SG$26.4 million. The company intends to use the sales proceeds for investment in low-risk and low-to-medium-capital-intensive projects so as to enhance its dividend paying capabilities over time, according to Straits Times.

Singapore-based commodity trader Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) last week took 1.9 million metric tonnes of sugar, the biggest delivery against expiring futures in New York on record, according to Business Times. "It's a very large delivery even at low prices," Jack Scoville, a vice president at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "That's not an indication there's demand in the cash market, by any stretch of imagination." Like many other commodities, sugar too has been suffering from a global glut resulting in a fall in prices by about 28 per cent in the past year.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said the bank’s full year loan growth could be slower and in the “middle single digit” range following weak loan demand, according to Business Times. At a press briefing last week after the company’s Q1 results Tsien said loan growth would be lower than last year’s 18 per cent rate. Meanwhile, effective Friday, the bank increased the interest rate from 3.05 per cent to 3.25 per cent on its highly popular “360” account, according to AsiaOne. The revision makes the bank’s rate for non-fixed deposits among the highest in Singapore banks.

According to AsiaOne, the total market capitalisation of the companies listed on the Singapore Exchange rose to an all-time high of SG$998.07 billion, just a whisker under SG$1 trillion, as at the close of trade on April 30. This was the fifth consecutive month during which the total market capitalisation of the exchange scored a gain, helped by the rise of the Straits Times Index to a seven-year high in mid-April, and a resumption of interest in penny stocks and China listed companies.

Economic news, currency and insight

Preliminary figures released by the Manpower Ministry showed that overall unemployment fell to 1.8 per cent in March quarter down from 1.9 per cent in the previous December quarter, according to Straits Times. In a disturbing finding, the data showed that only 300 jobs were added in the first three months of this year, a mere 1 per cent of the 28,300 jobs added in the prior year period, and a fraction of the 40,700 jobs added to December 2014. On average, the Singapore economy has added 30,000 jobs a quarter in recent years, according to Straits Times. According to the Ministry, slow job growth during the first quarter is quite commonplace given the departure of seasonal workers hired for the festive season – however job growth was slower this year because of a “large decline in the retail, F&B and cleaning industries.”

The report showed that 6,400 jobs were lost in manufacturing, as exports slowed, and 2,800 jobs vanished in the construction sector, its first quarterly decline since 2004. Analysts attributed the phenomenon to curbs on foreign labour which resulted in a shortage of personnel and, as a result, companies had vacancies but could not fill them according to DBS economist Irvin Seah.

However, Singapore Business Federation chief operating officer Victor Tay said more information was needed to explain the numbers. "Is it supply issues of a shortage of local manpower, or that our economic engine has changed fundamentally in job creation? We need more information on how much of it was job losses, firms hiring less, or firms leaving (these shores)," he asked.

Data released Thursday by the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed that total bank lending during the month of March fell to SG$601.1 billion compared to SG$603.5 billion in February, but grew 2.3 per cent from SG$587.7 billion in the prior year period. The month-on-month fall in lending was attributed mostly to a drop in loans to manufacturers and financial institutions, according to Straits Times.

On Wall Street on Friday, indices rebounded sharply after bargain-hunting investors scooped up healthcare and technology stocks to take advantage of beaten down prices, and Apple jumped 3 per cent in its biggest daily percentage gain since January, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.54 points, or 1.03 percent, to 18,024.06, the S&P 500 gained 22.78 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,108.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.97 points, or 1.29 percent, to 5,005.39.