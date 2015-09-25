Singapore stocks were adversely impacted on Wednesday by negative movements in regional bourses such as China and Hong Kong, after disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI data. The Singapore exchange was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Indices

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 22.73 points or 0.79 per cent lower on Wednesday at 2,845.74, taking the year-to-date performance to -15.43 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.35 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.31 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,351.5 million shares valued at SG$1,351.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 239/153.

Stocks

United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) aims to double the manpower in its private banking and wealth management business by the end of this year in a bid to boost its market share in a profitable market, the Straits Times reported. "We always had a private bank, but it was relatively small. The management has given commitment to build this to a different level," said Ms Ong Yeng Fang, the head of UOB Private Bank.

Reaching scale in wealth management is crucial, according to Bahren Shaari, chief executive of Bank of Singapore, the private banking unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39). "If you don't reach a certain size, if you don't differentiate, if you don't have the products and the solutions, then you will be forced to consolidate the business," Mr Shaari said in an interview last week, as reported by the Business Times.

Economic news

Consumer prices in Singapore plunged 0.8 per cent in August, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released Wednesday. This was the biggest year-on-year drop since November 2009, according to Channel News Asia. In July prices fell 0.4 per cent. The fall in the latest month was precipitated mainly by the declining cost of private road transport, which fell 2.9 per cent. "You will see inflation beginning to edge up as we come towards the end of this year,” said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank. “So by the time you see November, December print, you will see something more distinctly approaching positive inflation.”

Data from the ANZ-Roy Morgan Singapore Consumer Confidence index showed that consumer confidence in September declined by 0.9 points to 129.6 as respondents worried about the economy during the next five years. According to Glenn Maguire, chief economist, South Asia, Asean and Pacific at ANZ Research, quoted by the Business Times, “households could be spooked by the global equity rout and the sharp moderation of China's economic growth,” and “a rise in rates will exacerbate the persistent softness in property prices which will have a knock-on 'wealth effect' on households.” Confidence is therefore expected to weaken further in the coming months.

In a prepared speech before hundreds of students and local residents at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst US Fed chief Janet Yellen said Thursday that she expected to begin raising interest rates later this year provided inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to support growth in employment. "Most FOMC participants, including myself, currently anticipate that achieving these conditions will likely entail an initial increase in the federal funds rate later this year, followed by a gradual pace of tightening thereafter," she said. Ms. Yellen ended her speech abruptly and walked off stage after coughing several times. She reportedly received medical attention thereafter.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks ended lower as investors dumped shares in the healthcare and biotech sectors, while also worrying about global growth on news of job cuts by Caterpillar. As investors chose to keep a low profile ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.57 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,201.32, the S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,932.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,734.48.