singapore stocks lost ground wednesday on chinese factory data 1398762015

Declines on Chinese and Hong Kong exchanges hit local sentiment


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2015 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks were adversely impacted on Wednesday by negative movements in regional bourses such as China and Hong Kong, after disappointing Chinese manufacturing PMI data. The Singapore exchange was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Indices

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 22.73 points or 0.79 per cent lower on Wednesday at 2,845.74, taking the year-to-date performance to -15.43 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.35 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.31 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,351.5 million shares valued at SG$1,351.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 239/153.

Stocks

United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) aims to double the manpower in its private banking and wealth management business by the end of this year in a bid to boost its market share in a profitable market, the Straits Times reported. "We always had a private bank, but it was relatively small. The management has given commitment to build this to a different level," said Ms Ong Yeng Fang, the head of UOB Private Bank.

Reaching scale in wealth management is crucial, according to Bahren Shaari, chief executive of Bank of Singapore, the private banking unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39). "If you don't reach a certain size, if you don't differentiate, if you don't have the products and the solutions, then you will be forced to consolidate the business," Mr Shaari said in an interview last week, as reported by the Business Times.

Economic news

Consumer prices in Singapore plunged 0.8 per cent in August, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released Wednesday. This was the biggest year-on-year drop since November 2009, according to Channel News Asia. In July prices fell 0.4 per cent. The fall in the latest month was precipitated mainly by the declining cost of private road transport, which fell 2.9 per cent. "You will see inflation beginning to edge up as we come towards the end of this year,” said Vishnu Varathan, a senior economist at Mizuho Bank. “So by the time you see November, December print, you will see something more distinctly approaching positive inflation.”

Data from the ANZ-Roy Morgan Singapore Consumer Confidence index showed that consumer confidence in September declined by 0.9 points to 129.6 as respondents worried about the economy during the next five years. According to Glenn Maguire, chief economist, South Asia, Asean and Pacific at ANZ Research, quoted by the Business Times, “households could be spooked by the global equity rout and the sharp moderation of China's economic growth,” and “a rise in rates will exacerbate the persistent softness in property prices which will have a knock-on 'wealth effect' on households.” Confidence is therefore expected to weaken further in the coming months.

In a prepared speech before hundreds of students and local residents at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst US Fed chief Janet Yellen said Thursday that she expected to begin raising interest rates later this year provided inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to support growth in employment. "Most FOMC participants, including myself, currently anticipate that achieving these conditions will likely entail an initial increase in the federal funds rate later this year, followed by a gradual pace of tightening thereafter," she said. Ms. Yellen ended her speech abruptly and walked off stage after coughing several times. She reportedly received medical attention thereafter.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks ended lower as investors dumped shares in the healthcare and biotech sectors, while also worrying about global growth on news of job cuts by Caterpillar. As investors chose to keep a low profile ahead of Janet Yellen’s speech, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.57 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,201.32, the S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,932.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,734.48.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.