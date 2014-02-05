Osim

Pivot (key support): 2.34

Resistance: 2.56

Next support: 2.22

The multi-month bullish trend for Osim remains intact as it has been evolving within a long-term ascending channel in place since 11th June 2012. Current price action has started to exhibit positive elements at its 2.34 pull-back support and 20-day Moving Average

A bullish candlestick pattern called “Inverted Hammer” coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region have been detected. Given such a confluence of positive elements, Osim is likely to continue its upside movement to target 2.56 next (upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel).

On the other hand, a break below 2.34 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2.22.

Wilmar

Pivot (key support): 3.02

Resistance: 3.32

Next support: 2.90

After plunging close to 15% from its 19 Nov 2013 high at 3.65, Wilmar appears to be showing some signs of a potential recovery.

Recent price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” coupled with a bullish divergence seen in the MACD Histogram (lower lows in price action versus higher lows in MACD Histogram). These elements suggest a slowdown in the current downside momentum. As long as the pivot (key support) at 3.02 holds, Wilmar is likely to see a rebound towards 3.32.

However, a break below 3.02 may see a further decline towards the next support at 2.90.

