KepCorp

The price of KepCorp has risen and met the expected target of 11.00 based on our previous highlight dated 9 Oct 2013. Current price action remains in an uptrend as it is still trading above the 20/50-day Moving Averages. In addition, the RSI (21) oscillator has managed to hold above the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

As long as the 10.85 support holds, KepCorp may see a further rally towards the 11.40/11.46 resistance zone (also the 1.382 Fibonacci projection level from 4 Sep 2013 low). However, a break below 10.85 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the 10.30 support.

SembCorp

The uptrend for SembCorp since 4 Sep 2013 low remains intact as it continues to trade above its 20/50-day Moving Averages. In addition, the MACD trend indicator has turned upwards and it is showing a potential bullish crossover signal.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 5.28 (50-day Moving Average & lower boundary of the ascending channel) for a potential rally towards the significant resistance at 5.64 (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel).

On the other hand, a break below 5.28 may trigger a decline towards the next support at 5.12 (100/200-day Moving Averages).

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

