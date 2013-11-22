GLP

GLP has drifted down towards its key support at 2.92 and interestingly, it has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” just above the 2.92 support.

As long the 2.92 support holds, GLP may see a push up to test its intermediate resistance at 3.13 and a break above it may fuel a further rally to target the 3.30 level (0.618 Fibonacci projection level from 13 June 2013 low). However, a break below 2.92 may see a correction towards the next support at 2.73 (also the ascending trendline).

IndoAgri

The uptrend in place since 21 Aug 2013 remains intact for IndoAgri. In addition, the MACD trend indicator continues to inch upwards and recent price action has broken above the upper boundary of the ascending channel with high volume.

All these elements suggest an increase in upside momentum and as long as the intermediate support at 0.90 holds (20-day Moving Average), IndoAgri may see a further rally to test the 1.025 resistance (also 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 21 Aug 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 0.90 may see a decline to test the next support at 0.845 (50 & 10-day Moving Averages).

SembCorp

SembCorp has started to show sign of weakness as the MACD trend indicator has displayed a “bearish divergence” signal (higher highs seen in price action but lower highs in MACD indicator).

A break below 5.30 (short-term ascending support) may trigger a correction towards the key support at 5.13 (also the 100-day Moving Average). However, a break above 5.45 may see the continuation of the uptrend to target the next resistance at 5.65.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.