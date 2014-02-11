First Resources

Pivot (key support): 1.945

Resistance: 2.04 & 2.19

Next support: 1.80

The decline from 03 Dec 2013 high at 2.34 has managed to hold above its key support at 1.945 (also the 200-day Moving Average). Interestingly, the RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal (lower lows seen in price action versus higher lows in oscillator) which suggests that the current downside momentum has slowed down.

In order to trigger a potential rally, First Resources needs to break above its intermediate trendline resistance at 2.04 to target the next resistance at 2.19. However, a break below the 1.945 support is likely to see a further correction towards 1.80.

Genting SP

Pivot (key resistance): 1.435

Support: 1.32

Next resistance: 1.49

The recent upside movement seen in Genting has stalled below its key pull-back resistance at 1.435. Interestingly, a bearish candlestick pattern called “Shooting Star” has been sighted coupled with an overbought reading in the Stochastic oscillator.

These elements suggest Genting faces the risk of a decline. As long as the pivot (key resistance) at 1.435 is not surpassed, it may see a correction to retest its last swing low at 1.32. On the other hand, a break above 1.435 is likely to see a push up towards the descending trendline resistance at 1.49.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

