Boustead

Boustead has managed to trade back above its 20-day Moving Average with positive elements (a Japanese candlestick pattern called “Hammer” coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at the oversold region).

As long as the 1.42 support holds, Boustead may stage a rally towards 1.57 (0.618 Fibonacci projection level from 6 Sep 2013 low + upper boundary of the ascending channel). However, a break below 1.42 may see a drop towards the key support at 1.36 (lower boundary of the ascending channel & close to the 50-day Moving Average).

Wilmar

The uptrend of Wilmar remains intact as it has managed to stage a rebound from its 20-day Moving Average with the RSI (21) oscillator remains above its ascending support as well.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 3.35 for a potential rally to target the 3.63/3.68 resistance zone (also the 1.618 Fibonacci projection level from 22 Aug 2013 low). On the other hand, a break below the 3.35 support may damage the uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 3.17 (also close to the 100-day Moving Average).

Wing Tai

Wing Tai appears to be showing signs of “distribution” as the RSI (21) oscillator has broken below its former ascending support.

As long as the 2.06 resistance is not surpassed and a there is a break below the 1.97 support (ascending trendline & 200-day Moving Average), Wing Tai may see a correction to target the next support at 1.805. On the other hand, a break above 2.06 may see a rally to retest its May 2013 swing high at 2.27.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.