The uptrend for ARA that has been in place since 12 Sep 2013 remains intact. Its price action has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel and 200-day Moving Average coupled with a bullish crossover seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

As long as the 1.77 support holds, ARA may see a further rally towards 2.00 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 12 Sep 2013 low). However a break below 1.77 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 1.68.

Ezion Holdings

Ezion continues to trade in a bullish dynamic as its price action has managed to hold above the 20-day Moving Average and lower boundary of the ascending channel. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced.

As long as the 2.00 support holds, Ezion may have further upside potential to target the 2.25 level (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 9 Oct 2013 low. On the other hand, a break below 2.00 may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the 1.84 support (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

