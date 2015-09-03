singapore stocks give up early gains on global growth concerns 1191312015

Singapore stocks end negatively in a low volume session


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2015 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended negatively for the third successive session, though the Straits Times Index was down only marginally. What is significant is that the gains accrued in the morning session were entirely lost in a post-noon slide that mirrored investors’ concerns with economic growth in the region, especially the low GDP growth reported by Australia during the second quarter. In contrast, the Shanghai Composite index clawed back most of its morning losses, raising hope around the world that the sell-off in Chinese exchanges may have stabilised.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.64 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 2,878.13, taking the year-to-date performance to -14.47 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.23 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,122.3 million shares valued at SG$986.4 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 228/179.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the big losers included consumer goods (-1.64 per cent), telecommunications (-1.04 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.74 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.60 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.48 per cent). Gaining sectors included utilities (+0.78 per cent), basic materials (+0.73 per cent), industrials (+0.37 per cent) and maritime (+0.35 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is planning to invest SG$300 million in a new joint-venture with major Indian real estate company DLF Ltd (NSE:DLF) to build two new projects in New Delhi, India’s capital, according to First Post. The investment follows on earlier forays by GIC into India when it bought stakes in new Indian bank, Bandhan Financial Services, and taxi ride hailing company Ola.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) launched its operations in Sydney, Australia, and the bank is now present in 18 markets across the globe. “Eight of Australia’s 12 largest trading partners are within Asia, reflecting Australia’s strategic location and increased economic participation with its Asian partners,” said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta. “With our growing footprint in Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia, we are better able to connect clients in Australia with Asia and vice versa.”

CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) said Wednesday that service residence arm, The Ascott, had bagged four management contracts comprising more than 850 units located in South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Economic news

A quarterly survey of economists by the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed that most expect Singapore’s economy to grow only 2.2 per cent this year, down from the previous estimate of 2.7 per cent, says Channel News Asia. The downgrade was necessitated by underperformance in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services. In the same survey, economists tempered their expectations for headline and core inflation to -0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively in 2015, compared to 0 per cent and one per cent forecast previously.

The Purchasing Managers Index compiled by The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management, showed that the Republic’s manufacturing sector contracted further in August, with the index slipping to 49.3, down from 49.7 in July. According to Channel News Asia, this was the second consecutive month of a contraction, and the lowest reading on the index since December 2012.

However, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde commented yesterday that Asian economies were doing "pretty well" despite the global turmoil created in the financial markets by China's slowdown. She clarified that China wanted future growth to be more domestically oriented rather than being investment-led or based excessively on exports, as in the past. She warned that the IMF may further revise downwards its economic forecast for world growth this year.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, US stocks swung back into positive territory in what appeared to be a technical correction, and as Chinese stocks rebounded during the day from their lows.  The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.82 percent to end at 16,351.31 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1.83 percent to 1,948.85 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.46 percent to 4,749.98.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.