Singapore stocks ended negatively for the third successive session, though the Straits Times Index was down only marginally. What is significant is that the gains accrued in the morning session were entirely lost in a post-noon slide that mirrored investors’ concerns with economic growth in the region, especially the low GDP growth reported by Australia during the second quarter. In contrast, the Shanghai Composite index clawed back most of its morning losses, raising hope around the world that the sell-off in Chinese exchanges may have stabilised.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.64 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 2,878.13, taking the year-to-date performance to -14.47 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.23 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.14 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,122.3 million shares valued at SG$986.4 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 228/179.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the big losers included consumer goods (-1.64 per cent), telecommunications (-1.04 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-0.74 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.60 per cent) and oil and gas (-0.48 per cent). Gaining sectors included utilities (+0.78 per cent), basic materials (+0.73 per cent), industrials (+0.37 per cent) and maritime (+0.35 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is planning to invest SG$300 million in a new joint-venture with major Indian real estate company DLF Ltd (NSE:DLF) to build two new projects in New Delhi, India’s capital, according to First Post. The investment follows on earlier forays by GIC into India when it bought stakes in new Indian bank, Bandhan Financial Services, and taxi ride hailing company Ola.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) launched its operations in Sydney, Australia, and the bank is now present in 18 markets across the globe. “Eight of Australia’s 12 largest trading partners are within Asia, reflecting Australia’s strategic location and increased economic participation with its Asian partners,” said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta. “With our growing footprint in Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia, we are better able to connect clients in Australia with Asia and vice versa.”

CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31) said Wednesday that service residence arm, The Ascott, had bagged four management contracts comprising more than 850 units located in South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Economic news

A quarterly survey of economists by the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed that most expect Singapore’s economy to grow only 2.2 per cent this year, down from the previous estimate of 2.7 per cent, says Channel News Asia. The downgrade was necessitated by underperformance in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and accommodation and food services. In the same survey, economists tempered their expectations for headline and core inflation to -0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively in 2015, compared to 0 per cent and one per cent forecast previously.

The Purchasing Managers Index compiled by The Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management, showed that the Republic’s manufacturing sector contracted further in August, with the index slipping to 49.3, down from 49.7 in July. According to Channel News Asia, this was the second consecutive month of a contraction, and the lowest reading on the index since December 2012.

However, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde commented yesterday that Asian economies were doing "pretty well" despite the global turmoil created in the financial markets by China's slowdown. She clarified that China wanted future growth to be more domestically oriented rather than being investment-led or based excessively on exports, as in the past. She warned that the IMF may further revise downwards its economic forecast for world growth this year.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, US stocks swung back into positive territory in what appeared to be a technical correction, and as Chinese stocks rebounded during the day from their lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.82 percent to end at 16,351.31 points. The S&P 500 climbed 1.83 percent to 1,948.85 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.46 percent to 4,749.98.