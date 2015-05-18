The Singapore bourse’s Straits Times Index eked out a small gain even as investors digested a series of poor corporate quarterly profit reports, a bearish close on Wall Street and Europe’s troubles with Greece. However, on the flip side, Singapore Airlines and Singapore Telecom both reported encouraging numbers.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 2.61 points or 0.08 per cent higher to 3,455.78, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.69 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.14 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.11 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,490.6 million shares valued at SG$971 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 222/215.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were real estate investment trusts (+0.66 per cent), maritime (+0.29 per cent), consumer goods (+0.21 per cent), and fledgling (+0.21 per cent). The biggest losers were basic materials (-1.23 per cent), utilities (-0.69 per cent), China (-0.49 per cent) and real estate holding and development (-0.46 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) said net profit during the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 surged 46.7 per cent to SG$39.6 million from SG$27 million in the prior year period, while revenue jumped 6.9 per cent to SG$3.88 billion, according to TODAY. However, the airline issued a warning note on current market conditions. “Demand in key markets is soft, primarily on Americas and European routes. Competition remains intense as other airlines continue to inject capacity with aggressive pricing. Depreciation of key revenue-generating currencies, such as the Australian dollar, yen and euro will place further pressure on yield and demand, while the stronger US dollar will increase operating costs year-on-year,” it said.

Resort operator Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) said net profit during the first quarter ended March 31 plunged 73 per cent to SG$62.7 million from SG$228.5 million in the prior year period, and total revenue fell 23 per cent to SG$639.2 million. The company said its premium gaming business continued to fall and warned that the VIP business continues to hold challenges in the coming year. “Our premium gaming business continues to come under stress due to regional environmental factors. We do not expect any respite in the medium term, and are restructuring our operational and marketing organisation to adjust to this change. Additionally, in such circumstance, we have adopted a cautious approach in granting credit in this market segment and will be prudent in providing for our receivables,” it said. However, on an optimistic note, it said that the SG 50 celebrations are likely to boost business from the mass market segment, as reported by TODAY.

Shipping company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) said net loss during the first quarter ended March 31 declined to US$11 million (SG$14.6 million) from US$89 million in the prior year period, due primarily to lower fuel costs. Revenue fell 13 per cent to US$2 billion, according to TODAY.

Malaysian-based offshore marine company Nam Cheong Ltd (SGX:N4E) said net profit during the first quarter, ended March 31, plunged 45 per cent to RM39.3 million (SG$9.65 million). Revenue fell 20 per cent to RM326.3 million compared to RM407.3 million in the prior year period, as a smaller number of vessels were delivered and the vessel chartering business suffered low volumes, as reported by Straits Times.

Healthcare, leisure and property company Haw Par Corporation Ltd (SGX:H02) said net profit for its first-quarter jumped 10.6 per cent to SG$13.46 million while revenue climbed 18.6 per cent to SG$45.55 million. Higher sales in key markets in its healthcare business led to better revenues for the company. However, in the leisure operations, revenue fell 28.5 per cent to SG$2.99 million due to lower numbers of visitors at both Underwater World in Singapore and Pattaya, according to the Straits Times.

Water and power management services provider Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:600) said net profit during the first quarter ended March 31, 2015 slipped 85 per cent to SG$5.6 million from SG$37.9 million in the prior year period, while revenue dipped 32 per cent to SG$60.4 million. The poorer results were primarily due to lower profits on divestments. However, this is likely to change in the second half of the year which will be “supported by the ramp up in operation of Magtaa Desalination Plant, commissioning of Tuaspring Power Plant and the full-scale development of Qurayyat Independent Water Project," Hyflux executive chairman and group CEO Olivia Lum said. "We will also continue to explore potential divestment opportunities."

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) said net profit during the fourth quarter, ended March 31, jumped 4.5 per cent to SG$938.8 million, up from SG$898.3 million in the prior year period. Revenue grew 5 per cent to SG$4.34 billion, the fastest pace in nearly 4 years, supported by a surge of 8 per cent in its mobile customer base. SingTel is Singapore’s largest listed company. Ms Chua Sock Koong, Singtel group chief executive, said: “This quarter’s performance underscores the strong execution of our core business. We have taken bold measures in the face of industry challenges. We aspire to be a significant global player in cybersecurity and our acquisition of Trustwave augments our organic initiatives. In the digital space, we are sharpening our focus in three key areas – digital marketing, regional premium video and advanced analytics,” she said, as reported by TODAY.

Oil exploration and production company Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) announced that during its third quarter ended March 31 it swung around to a net profit of US$100,000 compared to a loss of US$3.1 million in the prior year period. Revenues improved smartly by 115 per cent to US$4.7 million compared to US$2.2 million, boosted by sales of crude oil in Thailand, as reported by Straits Times.

Offshore marine services provider Pacific Radiance Ltd (SGX:T8V) said Thursday its net profit during the first quarter, ended March 31, declined 95 per cent to US$902,000 (SG$1.19 million) from US$17.8 million in the prior year period. Revenue slumped 25 per cent to US$31.5 million, chiefly due to falling revenues in both the sub sea and offshore support services businesses. The company said “soft market conditions” during the quarter resulted in lower demand for vessels from the two businesses, according to the Straits Times.

Property trust Croesus Retail Trust (SGX:S6NU) said income available for distribution in the third quarter ended March 31 jumped 31.6 per cent to ¥816 million (SG$0.01 million) from ¥620 million in the prior year period. Distribution per unit rose 8 per cent to 1.9 cents from 1.76 cents previously. The company said its better performance was due mainly to the acquisition of the Luz Omori and Croesus Tachikawa properties in March last year, the acquisition of One's Mall in October, as well as foreign-exchange gains, according to Straits Times.

Lum Chang Holdings Limited (SGX:L19) announced Thursday its execution of a sale-and-purchase agreement on May 13 for the acquisition of all the units in a Jersey, Channel Islands unit trust for £51.32 million (SG$107.26 million). The unit trust holds a fully leased, freehold commercial property at 130 Wood Street in London, a prime office location, according to Straits Times.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) reported that net profit for the first quarter climbed 10 per cent to 6.53 billion baht (SG$0.26 billion), while revenues grew 11 per cent to 45.7 billion baht. The improved results were due to higher revenues in the spirits, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and food businesses, as reported by Straits Times.

EPC services provider Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) said during the first quarter ended March 31 it swung to a net loss of US$1.3 million (SG$1.72 million) from a net profit of US$48 million in the prior year period. Revenue slipped 17.3 per cent to US$164.9 million from US$199.5 million a year ago. The fall in profitability and revenues was primarily due to a depletion of its order book as well as a one-time gain of US$95.1 million from sales of a group of subsidiaries in the previous year period.

International logistics provider Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) said net profit during the fourth quarter ended March 31 plunged 34.5 per cent to US$104.86 million from US$159.98 million in the prior year period. However, quarterly revenue was up 6.2 per cent to US$166.76 million from US$156.97 million, attributable chiefly to the completion and stabilisation of development projects in China, as well as increasing rents, according to Straits Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Wall Street, stocks ended up sharply on Thursday and the S&P 500 closed at another record high as investors cheered the fall of the US dollar to a four-month low and appeared to be less worried about interest-rate hikes, according to Reuters. The S&P 500 gained 22.62 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at a record high of 2,121.1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.75 points, or 1.06 percent, to end at 18,252.24. The Nasdaq Composite added 69.10 points, or 1.39 percent, to 5,050.80.