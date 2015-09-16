Singapore stocks continued to drift lower as investors preferred to keep a low profile given the bearish cues from regional stock markets, particularly China, as well as the looming US Fed meeting and the uncertainty regarding the decision on a US interest rate hike.

One of the top losers on the STI was Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21), which plunged 3.16 per cent to SG$0.46. However, the other short seller targeted company, Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) surged 8 per cent to SG$0.54. Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) closed a shade higher after reporting better passenger numbers for August.

The benchmark Straits Times Index is now hovering at levels not seen since June 2012.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 29.53 points or 1.03 per cent lower at 2,841.94, taking the year-to-date performance to -15.55 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.36 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.02 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,340.8 million shares valued at SG$1,496.8 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 241/167.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gaining sectors included technology (+3.71 per cent), basic materials (+0.57 per cent) and utilities (+0.35 per cent). Losing sectors included industrials (-1.63 per cent), real estate holding and development (-1.09 per cent), healthcare (-1.07 per cent), China (-1.03 per cent), telecom (-0.99 per cent) and China top index (-0.92 per cent).

Stocks

Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:600) and its partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (TYO:7011) will develop Singapore’s sixth waste-to-energy (WTE) plant for the National Environment Agency. The new plant, to cost about SG$750 million, will process 3,600 tonnes of waste a day and generate 120MW of clean and renewable electricity, said TODAY.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) has installed three independent listing committees in a bid to strengthen its listing regulatory process and lead to a better quality market. According to the Straits Times, the new Listings Advisory Committee (LAC), Listings Disciplinary Committee (LDC) and Listings Appeals Committee (LApC) will be in place by Oct 7.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. (SGX:C6L) said higher demand from summer travellers and its promotions helped boost the number of passengers it carried during August, thereby filling up more seats on its aircraft. The airline carried 1.71 million passengers last month, up 1.4 per cent from 1.69 million passengers in August 2014. Its passenger load factor rose 2.5 percentage points to 85.6 per cent, from 83.1 per cent in the same period last year, according to Channel News Asia.

Property developer UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14), airport logistics firm Sats Ltd (SGX:S58), and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (SGX:BS6) will become a part of Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index from September 21.

Investment banking firm Morgan Stanley said in a recent ASEAN equity strategy report that Singapore stocks offered deep value, at a time when the Singapore stock market is trading close to cyclical troughs, according to the Business Times. The firm upgraded Singapore to its “most preferred market.”

Economic news

Data from Singapore’s Manpower Ministry announced Tuesday showed that the population of foreign workers grew by just 8,000 during the first half of 2015, the lowest half yearly expansion seen since the financial crisis of 2009, according to the Business Times. Government measures to curb inflows of foreign workers appear to be working because these have reduced from 80,000 in 2011 to 26,000 last year. The number of employed people in Singapore as at June 2015 was 3.63 million, up 2.2 per cent from the same period last year. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from last year at 2.9 per cent in June 2015.

According to property services firm Century 21, though Singapore currently has 8 million square feet of vacant office space, the office space market could worsen further in the months to come following a decline in demand amidst the global economic slowdown. The firm expects that office rents could fall by 20 to 30 per cent in the next two years as supply outstrips demand, according to Channel News Asia.

The World Bank said Tuesday that a shift in the US Fed interest-rate policy could trigger a “perfect storm” of challenges to growth and the financial stability of developing economies. These economies are already tracking their lowest economic growth since the financial crisis, and are struggling from sinking commodity prices, the bank said, according to Channel News Asia. "Emerging and frontier market economies may hope for the best during the upcoming tightening cycle, but given the substantial risks involved, they would do well to buckle their seatbelts in case the ride gets bumpy," said Carlos Arteta, lead economist in the Bank's Development Prospects Group.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, stocks ended with decent gains on modest US retail sales data, though investors remained concerned about the looming US Fed rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 228.89 points (1.40 per cent) to 16,599.85. The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 25.06 points (1.28 per cent) to 1,978.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 54.76 points (1.14 per cent) to 4,860.52.