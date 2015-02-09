Investors bid up Singapore shares Friday as they waited for the all-important payroll data out of the US and trade statistics from China. Regional bullishness flowed from the stellar gains in Australian stocks which notched up a record 12-session, rate-cut spurred winning streak.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Friday 24.78 points higher or +0.73 per cent to 3,431.36, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.97 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.20 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.08 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,078.7 million shares valued SG$1,225.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 228/170.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were consumer goods (+2 per cent), telecommunications (+1.35 per cent), and industrials (+1.08 per cent). The losers were utilities (-0.43 per cent), consumer services (-0.41 per cent) and the Catalist index (-0.18 per cent)

Stocks

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX:S68) was one of the top gainers Friday adding 2.39 per cent to close at SG$8.140. Investors have likely taken an approving view of recent actions by the exchange, such as reducing board lots to boost the trading volumes on the exchange.

According to the Straits Times, Singapore-listed palm oil companies surged on Friday on news of a proposal by the Indonesian government to increase bio diesel subsidies. Shares of Golden Agri-Resources were up 2.5 cents, or 5.9 per cent, at SG$0.455. Wilmar International shares rose 7 cents or 2.2 per cent higher to SG$3.28. Indofood Agri Resources shares rose 3.5 per cent to SG$0.740, while First Resources was up over 4 per cent to SG$1.97. Indonesia’s energy parliamentary committee supported a move to hike the subsidy to 4,000 rupiah per litre from currently 1,500 rupiah per litre.

Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC) said Friday it had entered an exclusive partnership with JW Lottedi Mega Malls, a new Korean-themed shopping entertainment and leisure mall in China, to develop a social e-commerce network for the company. The network will be located within YuuZoo's fully localised and mobile-optimised social e-commerce virtual shopping mall for China at www.yuuzoo.cn.

According to The Business Times, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in Singapore aims to displace the use of cash in the city, although already 60 per cent of payments for personal expenditure are being settled by electronic means. Ms Ooi, a senior executive at Visa said 40 per cent of Visa cards in the market would boast the company’s contactless payment function within a year’s time.

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SGX:C6L) said Friday its net profit during the fiscal third quarter nearly quadrupled to SG$202.6 million from SG$50.1 million in the year prior period, boosted to a large extent by exceptional gains of SG$56 million, as well as contributions from Tiger Airways. However, expectations of gains due to lower fuel prices failed to materialise, and instead the airline incurred hedging losses. "The group had hedged 65 per cent of its jet fuel requirements at an average price of US$116 (SG$156) per barrel, leading to a hedging loss of SG$216 million compared with a gain of SG$48 million last year, so the average jet fuel price after hedging was 1.9 per cent lower year-on-year," it clarified in its statement.

Real estate and property developer SingHaiyi Group Ltd (SGX:5H0) reported a fiscal third quarter earnings drop of 36.7 per cent to SG$2.5 million, mostly due to lower property development sales in the year prior, according to The Business Times. The company revealed that it had cancelled plans to develop a 528-unit continuing care retirement community at San Francisco, and would instead build a 511-unit residential condominium for generating better investment returns.

LCD Global Investments Ltd (SGX:L38) announced that it earned a net profit of SG$9.98 million in the second-quarter, compared to a net loss of SG$209,000 in the year prior period. The swing from a loss to profit was mainly achieved due to the surge in the share of results of associated and joint-venture companies of SG$10.68 million, up from just SG$632,000 in the year prior.

Great Eastern Holding Ltd (SGX:G07) announced on Friday a 25 per cent jump in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the year prior period, said Today Online. Net profit for the three months ended December 31 was SG$207.8 million, up from SG$165.9 million in the previous period. Gross premium income jumped 6 per cent to SG$2.26 billion. The results were boosted by significant unrealised mark to market gains on the valuation of assets and liabilities, following from the better performance of global financial markets.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board (SPRING Singapore), a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, said Friday that it had rolled out 12,000 projects to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in dealing with rising business costs and labour constraints, said Channel News Asia. SPRING also said it had supported 9,000 SMEs during 2014, helping boost productivity and capturing growth opportunities through innovative projects. These projects, when completed, are expected to create SG$8 billion in value-add to the economy and over 22,000 jobs. "In addition to continuing our focus on productivity, we also really need to help SME's go into new growth areas to catalyse that growth,” SPRING Singapore Chief Executive Tan Kai Hoe. “Because just for efficiency based productivity alone, I think you can only achieve a certain level of productivity. And going forward, we need to focus on growth-basedproductivity."