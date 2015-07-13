The Singapore stock exchange ended the week on a positive note as investors, taking a cue from Wall Street, felt optimistic about a weekend solution to the Greek bailout crisis, and took heart from a rebound on Chinese stock exchanges.

However, global financial markets are expected to be volatile today given the hard line taken by euro zone creditors, particularly Germany and Finland on Sunday, setting conditions that Greece must accept and pass into law by Wednesday, failing which it would face a temporary ‘time-out’ from the euro.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.48 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 3,279.88, taking the year-to-date performance to -2.53 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.08 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.35 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,161 million shares valued at SG$929.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 249/180.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were utilities (+2.18 per cent), healthcare (+1.39 per cent), China top index (+1.38 per cent), and basic materials (+1.38 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included maritime (-0.53 per cent), consumer goods (-0.29 per cent), technology (-0.07 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.06 per cent).

Stocks

Specialty chemicals giant Solvay SA (EBR:SOLB) on Friday unveiled a new SG$50 million manufacturing plant on Singapore’s Jurong Island – its largest in Asia and the first in Singapore – and said to complement its existing manufacturing facilities in India and China, according to Channel News Asia.

On Friday, pharmaceuticals company iX Biopharma announced a public offer of 1 million shares out of a total offering of 65.5 million new shares at SG$0.46 each, with the remainder of 64.5 million shares being offered on private placement basis. The proposed offer, which will be listed on the CataList board, will raise about SG$27.6 million in net proceeds, and will close on July 20. The shares will commence trading on July 22, according to a report in Channel News Asia.

Oil and gas store and producer Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) warned Saturday that it would likely report a net loss for the fourth quarter as well as the financial year ended June 30, 2015, mainly due to a one-time, non-cash impairment charge relating to investments in India and the United States, said Business Times.

Offshore and marine services provider Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) said it swung to a net loss of US$3 million (SG$4.05 million) during the third quarter ended May 31 from a net profit of US$8.3 million in the prior year period, and warned that the offshore services industry was likely to face strong headwinds in the near future, according to the Business Times.

Economic news

According to a report in the Business Times, new share offerings in China worth US$154 billion have been postponed or cancelled in view of the grim market conditions following the massive sell-off of Chinese equities. However, "China's misfortune may prove to be Hong Kong's gain," said Mark Konyn, CEO at Hong Kong-based Cathay Conning Asset Management. "The Hong Kong market remains a reliable and well governed alternative for China exposure and could represent good value once the dust settles." Compared to the massive volatility in mainland China’s equity markets, Hong Kong is now viewed as a beacon of seasoned stability, said the Business Times report.

According to another Business Times article, Morgan Stanley said in a report on Friday that the major sell off in Chinese A-shares was unlikely to trigger any systemic financial risks given the better liquidity of A-shares, as well as the recent deleveraging without any major mishaps at Chinese brokerages.

The euro zone leaders have set harsh bailout terms for Greece which the near-bankrupt country must accept and pass into law by Wednesday, else face a temporary ‘time-out’ from the common currency, according to a draft outline of proposals received by the media over the weekend.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday as investors looked forward to a possible weekend deal between Greece and its creditors. However, some of those gains were given up after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates are likely to rise sometime this year, though she qualified the statement by citing weakness in the US labour market as a cause for concern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.79 points, or 1.21 percent, to 17,760.41, the S&P 500 gained 25.31 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,076.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.30 points, or 1.53 percent, to 4,997.70.