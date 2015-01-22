Asian stocks were lifted Wednesday on expectations that the European Central Bank will implement a large quantitative easing, or stimulus, program to stave off fears of deflation in the eurozone and to boost its economic growth. The ECB governing Council will meet today to consider a proposal by President Mario Draghi to launch a stimulus program comprising bond purchases worth €50 billion (SG$78 billion) per month for at least one year.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 20.44 points higher or +0.61 per cent to 3,354.46, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.32 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.50 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.54 per cent. The exchange traded 1,999.1 million shares, a significant jump from the 1,228.5 million shares traded on Tuesday. Turnover was valued at SG$1,105.7 million, while gainers outnumbered losers by 248/183.

All the FTSE ST sectors ended in the black for the day, with the best gains shown by utilities (+1.92 per cent), consumer services (+1.17 per cent), real estate holding and development (1.15 per cent) and the Catalist index (+1.01 per cent).

A highlight of trading on Wednesday was the intense speculation surrounding the trading halt “pending release of announcement” in the shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) and subsidiary Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17), and the companies’ decision to postpone their scheduled results briefings for analysts and media, according to The Business Times. Keppel Corp, which is the world’s biggest maker of oil rigs, holds 54.6 per cent in Keppel Land, as per Bloomberg. Various theories were rife in the market, including a potential privatisation of Keppel Land by Keppel Corp in a corporate restructuring. Another suggested that Keppel Corp may be about to palm off its 54.6 per cent stake in Keppel Land to Temasek Holdings, its single largest shareholder with a stake of 21.09 per cent. A third theory suggested that Loh Chin Hua, Keppel Corp’s newly appointed CEO, could be considering a restructuring of thegroup’s portfolio.

However, Keppel Land later said that net profit for the fourth quarter of 2014 plunged 21.6 per cent to SG$444.5 million versus SG$567.3 billion in the year prior period, according to TODAY. For the year as a whole, net profit was down 15.1 per cent to SG$752.5 million. “2015 is likely to be another challenging year as the economic conditions in our core markets of Singapore and China are not expected to improve significantly,” the company said. “The property cooling measures are unlikely to be lifted soon. However, we expect demand for well-located and well-planned residential projects…to hold up better.”

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said its second-quarter net profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year to SG$86.6 million, marking the first profit growth for the exchange since 2013, according to TODAY. Sluggish equity trading volumes led to the STX reporting a decline in quarterly profit in the four previous quarters.

Analysts say the move to reduce board lot sizes this month could further improve retail investor participation on the bourse. According to AsiaOne, retail investors are showing greater interest in blue-chip stocks traded on the SGX following the launch of smaller lot sizes. "Of the eight Straits Times Index component stocks priced above SG$10 each, 70 per cent of the orders were of 1,000 shares and below," said the SGX. This compared with an average of 51 per cent of orders at the minimum 1,000-share lot size in October to December 2014."

Increasingly rigorous regulation of securities in Singapore may be helping to restore confidence amongst retail investors after the infamous penny stocks scandals involving the exchange in 2013. Separately, The Business Times reported that the exchange will spend an extra SG$20 million this year to boost its infrastructure for derivatives business.

According to The New Age, Rolex and other Swiss luxury watches are disappearing from shelves in Singapore following the sharp rise in the value of the Swiss Franc. Brand enthusiasts and investors appeared to be snapping up the valuable watches before retailers adjust prices to reflect the new currency rates. Luxury watch retailer The Hour Glass said its outlets on Orchard Road sold between 25-30 Rolex watches a day during the weekend, compared to the usual 4 to 5 sold per day.

Rex International Holding Ltd (SGX:5WH) warned on Wednesday that it will report a significantly bigger loss for the financial year ended on December 31, 2014, when it declares its results in March, due to a likely impairment due to a lower implied valuation of Fram Exploration, a Norwegian company which has rights to explore and develop oil in Colorado and North Dakota in the US.

